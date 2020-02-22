Saturday AM Scoreboard
Men’s College Basketball
Augustana 61 USF 58
Northern State 77 UMary 63
Bellevue 8 Dakota State 64
Women’s College Basketball
Augustana 79 USF 56
UMary 67 Northern State 54
Bellevue 83 Dakota State 72
High School Boys Basketball
Arlington 56, Chester Area 32
Britton-Hecla 54, Aberdeen Roncalli 47
Castlewood 71, Estelline/Hendricks 50
Clark/Willow Lake 64, Redfield 34
Crazy Horse 64, Takini 50
De Smet 86, Miller 42
Dell Rapids 79, Lennox 62
Dell Rapids St. Mary 71, Baltic 54
Gregory 65, Bon Homme 48
Harding County 72, Lemmon 67
Herreid/Selby Area 59, Leola/Frederick 41
Howard 72, Elkton-Lake Benton 63
Lake Preston 56, Iroquois/Doland 45
Little Wound 58, Timber Lake 48
Milbank 62, Groton Area 55
Parker 57, Bridgewater-Emery 54
Platte-Geddes 68, Wagner 20
Potter County 69, Highmore-Harrold 49
Scotland 53, Menno 42
Sioux Falls Lincoln 60, Aberdeen Central 51
Sioux Valley 69, McCook Central/Montrose 36
Tiospa Zina Tribal 79, Webster Area 52
Watertown 66, Brookings 52
Waubay/Summit 76, Great Plains Lutheran 37
White River 73, New Underwood 41
Winner 68, Mobridge-Pollock 66
Yankton 61, Mitchell 40
High School Girls Basketball
Aberdeen Central 53, Sioux Falls Lincoln 46
Bon Homme 52, Gayville-Volin 42
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 81, Timber Lake 51
Dakota Valley 67, Madison 63
Deubrook Area 44, Florence/Henry 33
Ethan 60, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 47
Faith 56, Belle Fourche 51
Flandreau Indian 44, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 40
Hill City 59, Wall 30
James Valley Christian 48, Wessington Springs 24
Marshall, Minn. 69, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 39
North Central Co-Op 46, Sunshine Bible Academy 17
Pine Ridge 82, McLaughlin 61
Sully Buttes 58, Potter County 47
Tea Area 57, Elk Point-Jefferson 52
Wagner 55, Platte-Geddes 23
Waubay/Summit 59, Great Plains Lutheran 24
Winner 72, Mobridge-Pollock 39
High School Wrestling
Region 2A Tournament
1 Brandon Valley 232.5
2 Harrisburg 199
3 Lennox 127.5
4 Washington 124
5 Vermillion 120.5
6 Yankton 109.54
7 Beresford/Alcester-Hudson 85.5
8 Lincoln 67.5
9 Dakota Valley 35
College Wrestling NDSU 19 SDSU 18
USHL
Lincoln Stars 3 Sioux Falls Stampede 2 OT
ECHL Idaho Steelheads 3 Rapid City Rush 2 OT
College Baseball SDSU 2 Pacific 1
Augustana 14 Emporia State 6
College Softball
SDSU 5 Montana 2
Arkansas 13 SDSU 3
USD 12 Georgetown 4
Manhattan 10 USD 2
DWU 7 Dakota State 4
DWU 3 Valley City State 1
Morningside 14 Dakota State 2