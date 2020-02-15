Saturday AM Scoreboard

Men’s College Basketball

SDSU 90 v Denver 78

USF 51 Winona State 49

Augustana 73 MSU-Mankato 66

Northern State 85 Minnesota Duluth 73

Dickinson State 95 vs. Dakota State 62

Women’s College Basketball

Minnesota Duluth 65 v Northern State 54

Winona State 73 USF 59

Augustana 87 MSU-Mankato 78

Dakota State 101 Dickinson State 60

High School Boys Basketball

Baltic 48, Alcester-Hudson 36

Canton 62, Irene-Wakonda 58

Colman-Egan 51, Lake Preston 45

Crazy Horse 69, Bison 31

Custer 43, Belle Fourche 34

Dakota Valley 87, Dell Rapids 72

Elk Point-Jefferson 50, Beresford 49

Elkton-Lake Benton 58, Deubrook Area 38

Faith 66, Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 52

Faulkton Area 55, Langford Area 47

Gayville-Volin 62, Centerville 50

Gregory 63, Scotland 27

Groton Area 48, Warner 38

Hamlin 55, Redfield 50, OT

Leola/Frederick 60, Florence/Henry 57

New Underwood 48, Bennett County 28

Platte-Geddes 65, Bon Homme 37

Rapid City Stevens 62, Sioux Falls Washington 55

Sioux Falls Lincoln 47, Rapid City Central 38

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 57, Pierre 45

Sturgis Brown 61, Hot Springs 28

Sully Buttes 52, Ipswich 44

Takini 69, Edgemont 61

Tea Area 67, Lennox 55

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 60, Avon 48

Vermillion 53, LeMars, Iowa 42

Viborg-Hurley 70, Parker 43

Watertown 54, Yankton 53

Webster 74, Sisseton 66

Wilmot 70, Northwestern 60

Winner 78, McLaughlin 75

High School Girls Basketball

Alcester-Hudson 53, Baltic 43

Arlington 45, Dell Rapids St. Mary 41

Avon 54, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 44

Belle Fourche 57, Custer 26

Beresford 34, Elk Point-Jefferson 32

Bison 72, Crazy Horse 54

Bon Homme 50, Platte-Geddes 33

Canistota 69, Chester Area 55

Castlewood 56, Waverly-South Shore 33

Chamberlain 53, Wagner 46

Colman-Egan 42, Lake Preston 39

Dakota Valley 67, Dell Rapids 49

Deubrook Area 54, Elkton-Lake Benton 30

Flandreau 72, Madison 60

Gayville-Volin 46, Centerville 39

Gregory 49, Scotland 48

Groton Area 46, Warner 29

Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 49, Faith 33

Ipswich 50, Sully Buttes 45, OT

Kadoka Area 73, Colome 42

Kimball/White Lake 41, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 37

LeMars, Iowa 49, Vermillion 32

Lennox 57, Tea Area 52

New Underwood 53, Bennett County 31

Rapid City Christian 54, Harding County 30

Rapid City Stevens 39, Sioux Falls Washington 36

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 60, Highmore-Harrold 46

Sioux Falls Lincoln 47, Rapid City Central 24

Sturgis Brown 69, Hot Springs 24

Timber Lake 67, Newell 62

Tri-State, N.D. 59, Britton-Hecla 33

Viborg-Hurley 70, Parker 43

Winner 77, McLaughlin 31

Wolsey-Wessington 59, Iroquois 36

Yankton 68, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 49

DWU/Culver’s Classic

Bridgewater-Emery 53, Jones County 23

Corsica-Stickney 49, De Smet 45

Hanson 69, Lyman 54

Harrisburg 82, Mitchell 51

Howard 45, White River 38

Menno 54, Burke 39

College Wrestling

Augustana 24 MSU-Mankato 13

High School Wrestling

Pierre 38 Mitchell 24

Watertown 34 Pierre 27

High School Gymnastics State Meets in Aberdeen (Team Competition) Class “AA” Team

1. Watertown 145.925

2. Mitchell 144.750

3. Harrisburg 143.050

4. Brookings 139.325

5. O’Gorman 138.800

6. Lincoln 137.975

7. Aberdeen Central 135.625

8. Pierre 134.250

9. Roosevelt 132.300

Class “A”

1. Deuel 144.050

2. Madison 134.625

3. Estelline/Hendricks 133.225

4. Parkston/Ethan/Hanson/Mt. Vernon 130.550

5. Milbank Area 128.125

6. Hot Springs 125.200

7. Wagner/Bon Homme 123.800

8. Chamberlain 123.400

9. Vermillion 115.775

High School Boys Hockey Oahe Capitals 5 Rushmore Thunder 4 Mitchell Marlins 13 Yankton Bucks 4

High School Girls Hockey Mitchell Marlins 8 Watertown Lakers 3

College Baseball

Dallas Baptist 4 v SDSU 1

USF 4 v Montana State Billings 2

College Softball

SDSU 8 vs Louisiana Monroe 5

Akron 16 USD 6

USD 3 v Georgia State 1

Augustana 2 Metro State 0

Augustana 13 vMetro State 1 (F/5)

Dordt 5 Dakota State 3

DWU 6 Dakota State 3

Jamestown 16 Presentation 0

Morningside 16 Presentation 2