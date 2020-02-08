Saturday AM Scoreboard
NBA G League
Sioux Falls Skyforce 114 Santa Cruz 105
Women’s College Basketball
USF 65 Northern State 61
Minnesota Duluth 64 Augustana 56
Dakota State 95 Presentation 69
South Dakota Mines 81 New Mexico Highlands 53
Men’s College Basketball
USF 68 Northern State 61
Minnesota Duluth 73 Augustana 67
Dakota State 83 Presentation 71
South Dakota Mines 101 New Mexico Highlands 94
High School Boys Basketball
Aberdeen Central 47, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 36
Bon Homme 57, Avon 39
Bridgewater-Emery 83, Gayville-Volin 61
Britton-Hecla 54, Waverly-South Shore 49
Chamberlain 76, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 56
Ethan 71, Kimball/White Lake 36
Hamlin 58, Webster Area 48
Huron 67, Spearfish 44
Ipswich 66, Miller 50 h
Lennox 66, Sioux City, North, Iowa 53
McCook Central/Montrose 66, Garretson 35
Milbank 77, Redfield 62
Oelrichs 60, Crazy Horse 52
Parkston 89, Gregory 82
Rapid City Stevens 69, Rapid City Central 51
Sisseton 67, Aberdeen Roncalli 45
Sully Buttes 64, Potter County 57, OT
Sunshine Bible Academy 49, Hitchcock-Tulare 42
Viborg-Hurley 59, Freeman Academy/Marion 48
Watertown 54, Brookings 49
Waubay/Summit 80, Centerville 54
White River 110, Bennett County 28
Winner 77, Tri-Valley 63
Little Moreau Conference Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
McIntosh 79, Dupree 41
Tiospaye Topa 77, Bison 29
Semifinal
Faith 75, Harding County 69
Lemmon 57, Timber Lake 40
High School Girls Basketball
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 58, Colome 28
Arlington 42, Lake Preston 33
Beresford 56, Alcester-Hudson 26
Bridgewater-Emery 57, Gayville-Volin 23
Castlewood 79, Deuel 41
Chadron, Neb. 61, Rapid City Christian 39
Colman-Egan 55, Deubrook Area 29
Custer 31, Hot Springs 22
De Smet 65, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 18
Dell Rapids St. Mary 47, Centerville 40
Estelline/Hendricks 45, Elkton-Lake Benton 26
Ethan 48, Kimball/White Lake 41
Flandreau 66, Sioux Valley 41
Florence/Henry 61, Tri-State, N.D. 42
Hitchcock-Tulare 60, Sunshine Bible Academy 8
Huron 59, Spearfish 48
Mitchell 47, Sturgis Brown 33
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 39, Chamberlain 29
Oelrichs 49, Crazy Horse 48
Parkston 51, Gregory 25
Red Cloud 86, St. Francis Indian 31
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 66, Harrisburg 58
Tea Area 80, Hanson 68
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 47, Marty Indian 35
Viborg-Hurley 67, Freeman Academy/Marion 13
Wall 49, Kadoka Area 37
West Central 64, Madison 46
Wilmot 52, Great Plains Lutheran 41
Winner 54, St. Thomas More 40
College Wrestling
SDSU 29 West Virginia 15
Augustana 27 UMary 9
High School Wrestling
Harrisburg 49 Washington 21
Harrisburg 66 Beresford/Alcester-Hudson 12
Washington 51 Beresford/Alcester-Hudson 24
Aberdeen Central 40 Yankton 26
USHL
Sioux City Muskateers 5 Sioux Falls Stampede 0
High School Boys Hockey Oahe Capitals 7 Mitchell Marlins 5 Watertown Lakers 4 Aberdeen Cougars 0 Sioux Falls Flyers 2 7, Yankton Bucks 5
High School Girl Hockey Mitchell Marlins 9, Watertown Lakers 2
College Softball
SDSU 4 v DePaul 1
Murray State 1 SDSU 0
USD 5 Northern Iowa 3
Drake 4 USD 0