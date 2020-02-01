Saturday AM Scoreboard
Women’s College Basketball
Augustana 75 Minot State 64
USF 73 Bemidji State 64
Concordia-St. Paul 62 Northern State 54
Dakota State 81 vs. Viterbo 66
Men’s College Basketball
Minot State 82 Augustana 80
USF 66 Bemidji State 54
Northern State 88 Concordia-St. Paul 60 High School Boys Basketball
Brandon Valley 52, Aberdeen Central 33
Burke 52, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 43
Corsica-Stickney 60, Menno 35
Dell Rapids St. Mary 52, Lake Preston 30
Edgemont 38, Hay Springs, Neb. 36, OT
Hanson 64, Bridgewater-Emery 46
Kadoka Area 59, Bison 15
Langford 52, Northwestern 45
Lyman 84, New Underwood 46
Milbank 54, Ortonville, Minn. 38
Mitchell 65, Brookings 49
Pine Ridge 72, White River 58
Platte-Geddes 60, Colome 19
Potter County 65, Sunshine Bible Academy 59
Redfield 65, Britton-Hecla 43
Todd County 70, McLaughlin 56
Watertown 35, Harrisburg 34
Dakota Oyate Challenge
Consolation
Crazy Horse 46, Takini 35
Lower Brule 72, Tiospaye Topa 46
Semifinal
Tiospa Zina Tribal 83, Flandreau Indian 35
High School Girls Basketball
Aberdeen Central 61, Brandon Valley 47
Aberdeen Roncalli 64, Webster 29
Bowman County, N.D. 50, Lemmon 30
Burke 52, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 33
Colman-Egan 47, Estelline/Hendricks 40
De Smet 49, Elkton-Lake Benton 21
Dell Rapids St. Mary 69, Lake Preston 45
Deubrook Area 56, Arlington 39
Edgemont 56, Hay Springs, Neb. 23
Faith 66, Newell 47
Freeman 53, Canton 44
Hanson 59, Bridgewater-Emery 55
Kadoka Area 55, Bison 46
Langford Area 63, Northwestern 33
Milbank 52, Ortonville, Minn. 44
Mitchell 55, Brookings 32
New Underwood 53, Lyman 42
Parkston 41, Avon 29
Potter County 59, Sunshine Bible Academy 47
Red Cloud 68, Lead-Deadwood 38
Redfield 57, Britton-Hecla 10
Scottsbluff, Neb. 47, Rapid City Central 36
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 51, Sioux Falls Lincoln 31
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 54, Pierre 50
Tea Area 72, Madison 46
Todd County 68, McLaughlin 46
Viborg-Hurley 56, Elk Point-Jefferson 44
Wall 59, Timber Lake 53
Winner 51, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 42
Big East Conference Tournament
Consolation
Baltic 43, Chester Area 41
Sioux Valley 50, Parker 48
Semifinal
Flandreau 60, Garretson 48
McCook Central/Montrose 53, Beresford 31
Dakota Oyate Challenge
Consolation
Crazy Horse 42, Tiospaye Topa 23
Omaha Nation, Neb. 75, Takini 14
Semifinal
Lower Brule 48, Flandreau 41
Marty Indian 42, Tiospa Zina Tribal 31 College Wrestling
Oklahoma State 35 SDSU 3
College Softball
Augustana 8 Cameron 4
Texas Woman’s 3 Augustana 2
USHL
Sioux Falls Stampede 3 Waterloo Black Hawks 2 OT High School Boys Hockey Sioux Falls Flyers 7, Oahe Capitals 3 Huron All Stars 8, Aberdeen Cougars 3 Brookings Rangers 6, Yankton Bucks 2