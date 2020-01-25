Saturday AM Scoreboard
Men’s College Basketball
Augustana 81 Concordia-St. Paul 54
Northern St. 88 St. Cloud St. 71
Upper Iowa 68 USF 60 CSU-Pueblo 82 South Dakota Mines 64 Black Hills State 87 New Mexico Highlands 83
Waldorf 78 Dakota St. 75
Women’s College Basketball
USD 79 Purdue Fort Wayne 25
SDSU 60 NDSU 52
Augustana 86 Concordia-St. Paul 73
USF 86 Upper Iowa 43 South Dakota Mines 71, CSU-Pueblo 47 Black Hills State 73 New Mexico Highlands 47
St. Cloud St. 68 Northern St. 60
Dakota St. 84 Waldorf 58 High School Boys Basketball
Aberdeen Central 68, Tea Area 64
Belle Fourche 55, Hot Springs 21
Britton-Hecla 48, Warner 38
Canton 58, Beresford 57
Castlewood 54, Langford 46
Clark/Willow Lake 59, Webster 52
Dakota Valley 76, Tri-Valley 56
Flandreau Indian 51 Lower Brule 42
Gayville-Volin 69, Colome 39
Hamlin 53, Milbank 43
Iroquois 59, Great Plains Lutheran 51
Lennox 54, Platte-Geddes 39
McCook Central/Montrose 55, Flandreau 42
Northwestern 59, Leola/Frederick 45
Redfield 61, Sisseton 50
Richland, N.D. 65, Tri-State 39
Sioux Falls Christian 79, Madison 69
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 51, Rapid City Central 31
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 72, Rapid City Stevens 53
Sioux Falls Washington 69, Harrisburg 51
Vermillion 65, Garretson 33
Viborg-Hurley 82, Baltic 60
Watertown 66, Mitchell 64, OT
Waverly-South Shore 47, Wilmot 44
High School Girls Basketball
Beresford 54, Canton 21
Centerville 41, Tiospa Zina Tribal 39
Dakota Valley 50, Tri-Valley 47
Flandreau 68, McCook Central/Montrose 61
Great Plains Lutheran 62, Iroquois 42
Hamlin 62, Milbank 18
Hanson 45, Canistota 37
Jones County 58, Sunshine Bible Academy 15
Lennox 78, Platte-Geddes 29
Lower Brule 51, Flandreau Indian 46
Lyman 68, Kadoka Area 45
Madison 54, Sioux Falls Christian 41
Menno 50, Freeman 38
Mitchell 62, Watertown 54
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 51, Kimball/White Lake 36
Northwestern 55, Leola/Frederick 13
Rapid City Stevens 45, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 27
Redfield 48, Sisseton 39
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 45, Rapid City Central 25
Sioux Valley 67, Dell Rapids 34
Spearfish 50, Sturgis Brown 45
St. Thomas More 57, West Central 48
Tea Area 55, Aberdeen Central 49
Vermillion 54, Garretson 44
Viborg-Hurley 58, Baltic 51
Wilmot 51, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, N.D. 32
DVC Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Estelline/Hendricks 47, Elkton-Lake Benton 17
Lake Preston 49, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 38
Semifinal
Colman-Egan 54, Dell Rapids St. Mary 32
Deubrook 50, Arlington 36
Little Moreau Conference Tournament
Bison 51, Tiospaye Topa 11
Dupree 59, Lemmon 39
Faith 59, Timber Lake 30
Harding County 68, McIntosh 22 High School Wrestling
Aberdeen Central 50, Huron 27
Bennett County 43 Campbell County, WY 34
Bennett County 39 Chadron, NE 26
Bennett County 48 Mitchell 34
Harrisburg 54 Spearfish 15 Pierre 62 Yankton 6
Rapid City Central 40 Mitchell 25
Rapid City Central 58 Yankton 18
Ogallala, NE 51 Bennett County 25
Valentine, NE 59 Bennett County 15
Winner Area 36 Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes 35
Winner Area 42 Parker 30
Winner Area 45 Philip Area 28 College Wrestling
Augustana 27 SMSU 10 ECHL Rapid City Rush 4 Wichita Thunder 3 OT USHL
Sioux Falls Stampede 6 Madison 2 High School Boys Hockey Watertown Lakers 6 Mitchell Marlins 1 High School Girls Hockey Brookings Rangers 7 Oahe Capitals 1 Sioux Falls Flyers 10 Watertown Lakers 0