Saturday, January 18, 2020
Sports 

Saturday AM Scoreboard

 Women’s College Basketball

USF 80   U-Mary 62

Augustana 73   Northern State 44

Black Hills State 79  UCCS 62

Colorado Mines 77  South Dakota Mines 75  OT

Bellevue 79  Presentation 43

Men’s College Basketball

USF 59  U-Mary 53

Northern State 82  Augustana 77

Black Hills State 66  UCCA 64

South Dakota Mines 84  Colorado Mines 69

Bellevue 79  Presentation 67

High School Boys Basketball

West River Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Hot Springs 48, Edgemont 33

High School Girls Basketball

Custer 53, Wall 41

Rapid City Central 46, Campbell County, Wyo. 43

West River Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Rapid City Christian 80, Upton, Wyo. 37

Semifinal

Faith 61, Newell 28

College Wrestling

Iowa State 22  SDSU 17

USHL

Sioux City 4  Sioux Falls 1

ECHL

Rapid City Rush 5  Indy Fuel 3

High School Boys Hockey

Rushmore Thunder 7  Huron All Stars 6

 