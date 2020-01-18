Saturday AM Scoreboard
Women’s College Basketball
USF 80 U-Mary 62
Augustana 73 Northern State 44
Black Hills State 79 UCCS 62
Colorado Mines 77 South Dakota Mines 75 OT
Bellevue 79 Presentation 43
Men’s College Basketball
USF 59 U-Mary 53
Northern State 82 Augustana 77
Black Hills State 66 UCCA 64
South Dakota Mines 84 Colorado Mines 69
Bellevue 79 Presentation 67
High School Boys Basketball
West River Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Hot Springs 48, Edgemont 33
High School Girls Basketball
Custer 53, Wall 41
Rapid City Central 46, Campbell County, Wyo. 43
West River Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Rapid City Christian 80, Upton, Wyo. 37
Semifinal
Faith 61, Newell 28
College Wrestling
Iowa State 22 SDSU 17
USHL
Sioux City 4 Sioux Falls 1
ECHL
Rapid City Rush 5 Indy Fuel 3
High School Boys Hockey
Rushmore Thunder 7 Huron All Stars 6