Saturday AM Scoreboard

Men’s College Basketball

SDSU 70, Fort Wayne 61

USD 91, UNO 81

Sioux Falls 74, Concordia-St. Paul 59

Winona State 79, Augustana 65

Northern State 98, Bemidji State 92

Mount Marty 96, Midland 89

Dakota State 83, Dickinson State 74

Waldorf 75, Presentation 67

Women’s College Basketball

USD 77, Omaha 44

Sioux Falls 74, Concordia-St. Paul 68

Augustana 68, Winona State 51

Northern State 81, Bemidji State 71

Morningside 76, Northwestern 66

Mount Marty 87, Midland 85 OT

Dakota State 82, Dickinson State 56

Waldorf 70, Presentation 64

High School Boys Basketball

Aberdeen Christian 63, Ipswich 29

Baltic 55, Beresford 54

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, Iowa 69, West Central 65

Chester 51, Garretson 38

Clark/Willow Lake 67, Wilmot 45

Corsica/Stickney 69, Wagner 47

Custer 45, Sturgis Brown 41

Deuel 50, Aberdeen Roncalli 49

Elkton-Lake Benton 52, Alcester-Hudson 43

Faith 52, Harding County 40

Flandreau 66, McCook Central/Montrose 56

Florence/Henry 50, Deubrook 40

Freeman Academy/Marion 54, Mitchell Christian 46

Huron 53, Mitchell 39

Lemmon 53, New Underwood 29

Lennox 44, Pipestone, Minn. 31

Leola/Frederick 70, Waverly-South Shore 50

Oelrichs 75, Philip 53

Pine Ridge 68, Lower Brule 39

Potter County 63, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 50

Rapid City Central 57, Pierre 48

Rapid City Stevens 74, Aberdeen Central 63

Red Cloud 43, Belle Fourche 36

Sioux County, Neb. 52, Edgemont 25

Sioux Falls Christian 75, Unity Christian, Iowa 67

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 69, Tea Area 54

Spearfish 56, Douglas 55

Sully Buttes 63, James Valley Christian 35

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 56, Kimball/White Lake 52

Winner 63, Gregory 52

Yankton 57, Sioux Falls Lincoln 38

Kadoka Area Kougar Classic

Rapid City Christian 56, Jones County 41

High School Girls Basketball

Aberdeen Roncalli 76, Deuel 21

Alcester-Hudson 37, Elkton-Lake Benton 19

Chamberlain 54, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 53

Clark/Willow Lake 59, Wilmot 40

Custer 42, Sturgis Brown 39

Faith 66, Harding County 34

Mitchell 60, Huron 52

Mitchell Christian 40, Freeman Academy/Marion 10

Pine Ridge 67, Lower Brule 41

Potter County 47, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 36

Rapid City Central 50, Pierre 47, OT

Rapid City Stevens 46, Aberdeen Central 30

Red Cloud 59, Belle Fourche 29

Sioux County, Neb. 43, Edgemont 36

Sioux Falls Lincoln 69, Yankton 37

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 56, Watertown 36

Sisseton 51, Lisbon, N.D. 44

Spearfish 48, Douglas 45

St. Thomas More 56, Bridgewater-Emery 27

Sully Buttes 49, James Valley Christian 31

Unity Christian, Iowa 56, Sioux Falls Christian 26

Waverly-South Shore 50, Leola/Frederick 20

West Central 62, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, Iowa 39

Winner 70, Gregory 40

CNOS Classic

Ponca, Neb. 52, Dakota Valley 39

Kadoka Area Kougar Classic

Rapid City Christian 51, Jones County 32

Mustang Seeds/DSU Classic

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 31, Freeman 25, OT

Colman-Egan 41, Dell Rapids 32

Dell Rapids St. Mary 50, Ipswich 45

Flandreau 56, Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 33

Hamlin 56, Tri-Valley 38

Viborg-Hurley 50, Arlington 37

Redfield Holiday Classic

Langford 50, Lyman 39

Wolsey-Wessington 56, Northwestern 35

High School Wrestling

Brandon Valley Invitational

Team Standings

1. Canton (250)

2. Brandon Valley (192)

3. Chamberlain (143)

4. Bon Homme/Scotland (130)

5. Roosevelt (114)

College Wrestling

SMSU 24, MSU-Moorhead 15 ECHL Cincinnati Cyclones 6, Rapid City Rush 2 High School Boys Hockey Oahe Capitals 5, Aberdeen Cougars 2 Mitchell Marlins 4, Rushmore Thunder 4 Sioux Falls Flyers 7, Huron All Stars 4 Watertown Lakers 4, Yankton Bucks 3 High School Girls Hockey Aberdeen Cougars 13, Oahe Capitals 1 Mitchell Marlins 5, Sioux Center Storms 4 Sioux Falls Flyers 4, Brookings Rangers 1 College Swimming & Diving

Women Augustana 199, SMSU 57