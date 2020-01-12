Saturday AM Scoreboard
Men’s College Basketball
SDSU 70, Fort Wayne 61
USD 91, UNO 81
Sioux Falls 74, Concordia-St. Paul 59
Winona State 79, Augustana 65
Northern State 98, Bemidji State 92
Mount Marty 96, Midland 89
Dakota State 83, Dickinson State 74
Waldorf 75, Presentation 67
Women’s College Basketball
USD 77, Omaha 44
Sioux Falls 74, Concordia-St. Paul 68
Augustana 68, Winona State 51
Northern State 81, Bemidji State 71
Morningside 76, Northwestern 66
Mount Marty 87, Midland 85 OT
Dakota State 82, Dickinson State 56
Waldorf 70, Presentation 64
High School Boys Basketball
Aberdeen Christian 63, Ipswich 29
Baltic 55, Beresford 54
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, Iowa 69, West Central 65
Chester 51, Garretson 38
Clark/Willow Lake 67, Wilmot 45
Corsica/Stickney 69, Wagner 47
Custer 45, Sturgis Brown 41
Deuel 50, Aberdeen Roncalli 49
Elkton-Lake Benton 52, Alcester-Hudson 43
Faith 52, Harding County 40
Flandreau 66, McCook Central/Montrose 56
Florence/Henry 50, Deubrook 40
Freeman Academy/Marion 54, Mitchell Christian 46
Huron 53, Mitchell 39
Lemmon 53, New Underwood 29
Lennox 44, Pipestone, Minn. 31
Leola/Frederick 70, Waverly-South Shore 50
Oelrichs 75, Philip 53
Pine Ridge 68, Lower Brule 39
Potter County 63, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 50
Rapid City Central 57, Pierre 48
Rapid City Stevens 74, Aberdeen Central 63
Red Cloud 43, Belle Fourche 36
Sioux County, Neb. 52, Edgemont 25
Sioux Falls Christian 75, Unity Christian, Iowa 67
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 69, Tea Area 54
Spearfish 56, Douglas 55
Sully Buttes 63, James Valley Christian 35
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 56, Kimball/White Lake 52
Winner 63, Gregory 52
Yankton 57, Sioux Falls Lincoln 38
Kadoka Area Kougar Classic
Rapid City Christian 56, Jones County 41
High School Girls Basketball
Aberdeen Roncalli 76, Deuel 21
Alcester-Hudson 37, Elkton-Lake Benton 19
Chamberlain 54, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 53
Clark/Willow Lake 59, Wilmot 40
Custer 42, Sturgis Brown 39
Faith 66, Harding County 34
Mitchell 60, Huron 52
Mitchell Christian 40, Freeman Academy/Marion 10
Pine Ridge 67, Lower Brule 41
Potter County 47, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 36
Rapid City Central 50, Pierre 47, OT
Rapid City Stevens 46, Aberdeen Central 30
Red Cloud 59, Belle Fourche 29
Sioux County, Neb. 43, Edgemont 36
Sioux Falls Lincoln 69, Yankton 37
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 56, Watertown 36
Sisseton 51, Lisbon, N.D. 44
Spearfish 48, Douglas 45
St. Thomas More 56, Bridgewater-Emery 27
Sully Buttes 49, James Valley Christian 31
Unity Christian, Iowa 56, Sioux Falls Christian 26
Waverly-South Shore 50, Leola/Frederick 20
West Central 62, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, Iowa 39
Winner 70, Gregory 40
CNOS Classic
Ponca, Neb. 52, Dakota Valley 39
Kadoka Area Kougar Classic
Rapid City Christian 51, Jones County 32
Mustang Seeds/DSU Classic
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 31, Freeman 25, OT
Colman-Egan 41, Dell Rapids 32
Dell Rapids St. Mary 50, Ipswich 45
Flandreau 56, Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 33
Hamlin 56, Tri-Valley 38
Viborg-Hurley 50, Arlington 37
Redfield Holiday Classic
Langford 50, Lyman 39
Wolsey-Wessington 56, Northwestern 35
High School Wrestling
Brandon Valley Invitational
Team Standings
1. Canton (250)
2. Brandon Valley (192)
3. Chamberlain (143)
4. Bon Homme/Scotland (130)
5. Roosevelt (114)
College Wrestling
SMSU 24, MSU-Moorhead 15 ECHL Cincinnati Cyclones 6, Rapid City Rush 2 High School Boys Hockey Oahe Capitals 5, Aberdeen Cougars 2 Mitchell Marlins 4, Rushmore Thunder 4 Sioux Falls Flyers 7, Huron All Stars 4 Watertown Lakers 4, Yankton Bucks 3 High School Girls Hockey Aberdeen Cougars 13, Oahe Capitals 1 Mitchell Marlins 5, Sioux Center Storms 4 Sioux Falls Flyers 4, Brookings Rangers 1 College Swimming & Diving
Women Augustana 199, SMSU 57