Saturday AM Scoreboard
College Volleyball
NSIC Tournament
#2 Minnesota Duluth def. #7 Augustana (25-20, 13-25, 26-24, 25-14)
#8 Upper Iowa 3 def, #1 Northern State (21-25, 25-21, 25-21, 22-25, 15-11)
High School Volleyball
State “AA” Tournament
Semifinals
#1 Watertown 3def. #5 Washington (27-25, 25-18, 25-22)
#2 O’Gorman def. #3 Huron (25-17, 25-13, 25-23)
Consolation
#4 Roosevelt def. #9 Harrisburg(32-30, 25-14, 25-20)
#7 Rapid City Stevens def. #6 Lincoln 0 (25-18, 25-23, 25-12)
State “A” Tournament
Semifinals
#5 Sioux Falls Christian def. #1 Miller (25-23, 23-25, 25-16, 25-20)
#2 Dakota Valley def. #3 McCook Central/Montrose (23-25, 25-18, 18-25, 25-21, 15-11)
Consolation
#4 Winner def. #8 Elk Point-Jefferson (25-15, 25-23, 25-15)
#7 Madison def. #6 Groton Area 0(25-17, 25-15, 25-14)
State “B” Tournament
Semifinals
#1 Northwestern def. #5 Warner (26-24, 25-15, 25-15)
#7 Faulkton Area 3 vs. #6 Burke 0 (25-23, 25-20, 25-23)
Consolation
#4 Faith def. #8 Bridgewater-Emery (26-24, 19-25, 25-22, 25-23)
#2 Chester Area def. #3 Ethan (26-24, 25-22, 21-25, 25-14) Women’s College Soccer
NCAA Central Regional
#4 Augustana 2 #5 Central Oklahoma 1 Women’s College Basketball
Augustana 86 vs. Mount Marty 59
Men’s College Basketball Arkansas 77 USD 56
USF 62 Chadron State 59
Northern State 95 CSU Pueblo 73
Doane 109 Presentation 64
Dakota State 98 Oak Hills (MN) 47 College Wrestling
SDSU 24 Utah Valley 12 ECHL Rapid City Rush 4 Tulsa Oilers 3 USHL
Sioux Falls Stampede 3 Youngstown 2 OT