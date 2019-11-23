Saturday, November 23, 2019
Saturday AM Scoreboard

College Volleyball
NSIC Tournament
#2 Minnesota Duluth def. #7 Augustana (25-20, 13-25, 26-24, 25-14)
#8 Upper Iowa 3 def,  #1 Northern State  (21-25, 25-21, 25-21, 22-25, 15-11)
High School Volleyball
State “AA” Tournament
Semifinals
#1 Watertown 3def. #5 Washington (27-25, 25-18, 25-22)
#2 O’Gorman def. #3 Huron  (25-17, 25-13, 25-23)
Consolation
#4 Roosevelt def. #9 Harrisburg(32-30, 25-14, 25-20)
#7 Rapid City Stevens def. #6 Lincoln 0 (25-18, 25-23, 25-12)
State “A” Tournament
Semifinals
#5 Sioux Falls Christian  def. #1 Miller (25-23, 23-25, 25-16, 25-20)
#2 Dakota Valley def. #3 McCook Central/Montrose  (23-25, 25-18, 18-25, 25-21, 15-11)
Consolation
#4 Winner def. #8 Elk Point-Jefferson  (25-15, 25-23, 25-15)
#7 Madison def. #6 Groton Area 0(25-17, 25-15, 25-14)
State “B” Tournament
Semifinals
#1 Northwestern def.  #5 Warner (26-24, 25-15, 25-15)
#7 Faulkton Area 3 vs. #6 Burke 0 (25-23, 25-20, 25-23)
Consolation
#4 Faith def.  #8 Bridgewater-Emery (26-24, 19-25, 25-22, 25-23)
#2 Chester Area def.  #3 Ethan  (26-24, 25-22, 21-25, 25-14)                                            Women’s College Soccer
NCAA Central Regional
#4 Augustana 2  #5 Central Oklahoma 1                                                                                        Women’s College Basketball
Augustana 86 vs. Mount Marty 59
Men’s College Basketball                                                                                                              Arkansas 77  USD  56
USF 62  Chadron State 59
Northern State 95   CSU Pueblo 73
Doane 109   Presentation 64
Dakota State 98  Oak Hills (MN) 47                                                                                                 College Wrestling
SDSU 24  Utah Valley 12                                                                                                                              ECHL                                                                                                                                                             Rapid City Rush 4  Tulsa Oilers 3                                                                                                               USHL
Sioux Falls Stampede 3  Youngstown 2    OT