Saturday AM Scoreboard
Women’s College Basketball
Augustana 63, Minnesota Crookston 54
Minnesota Duluth 84, USF 74
Northern State 65, Minot State 46
Men’s College Basketball
SDSU 66, Nebraska Kearney 53
Augustana 101, Minnesota Crookston 68
Minnesota Duluth 100, USF 65
Northern State 69, Minot State 67 NBA G League
Stockton 118, Sioux Falls Skyforce 98
College Wrestling
St. Cloud State 30, Northern State 9
USHL
Sioux Falls 3 vs. Cedar Rapids 1
Boys High School Basketball
Aberdeen Central 79, Brookings 64
Canistota-Freeman 73, Centerville 27
Crazy Horse 39, Dupree 34
Crow Creek 66, Flandreau Indian 47
Dell Rapids 84, West Central 59
Freeman Academy/Marion 56, Alcester-Hudson 42
Hanson 65, Ethan 48
New Underwood 62, Edgemont 21
Oelrichs 70, Lead-Deadwood 57
Sioux Falls Lincoln 61, Watertown 39
St. Thomas More 66, Chamberlain 52
Vermillion 74, Bon Homme 22
Viborg-Hurley 83, Freeman 29
Wakpala 76, Takini 32
Winner 71, Wagner 36
Yankton 77, Spearfish 48
Girls High School Basketball
Alcester-Hudson 42, Freeman Academy/Marion 7
Colman-Egan 56, Dell Rapids St. Mary 43
Dupree 81, Crazy Horse 33
Elk Point-Jefferson 40, Canton 16
Flandreau 63, Chester 28
Hamlin 68, Tiospaye Topa 13
Lennox 54, Sioux Falls Christian 36
Lyman 56, Stanley County 20
Sioux Falls Lincoln 56, Watertown 48
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 64, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 31
Todd County 60, Valentine, Neb. 44
Yankton 51, Spearfish 36