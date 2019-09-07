Saturday AM Scoreboard

Saturday, September 7, 2019
High School Football

South Dakota

Alcester-Hudson 44, Centerville 0

Arlington/Lake Preston 20, Elkton-Lake Benton 6

Baltic 52, Deubrook 0

Belle Fourche 28, Douglas 12

Bon Homme 37, Wolsey-Wessington 36

Bridgewater-Emery 41, Sioux Valley 8

Britton-Hecla 52, Clark/Willow Lake 6

Canistota 58, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 6

Chamberlain 55, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 12

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 60, Crazy Horse 0

Colman-Egan 50, Castlewood 0

Custer 44, Spearfish 13

Dakota Valley 46, Yankton 34

Dell Rapids 42, Flandreau 0

Dell Rapids St. Mary 28, DeSmet 0

Deuel 41, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 6

Gregory 64, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 14

Hamlin 41, Great Plains Lutheran 0

Harding County 52, Faith 8

Harrisburg 28, Sioux Falls Washington 15

Herreid/Selby Area 42, Waverly-South Shore 26

Hot Springs 54, Todd County 8

Huron 33, Milbank 20

Kimball/White Lake 46, Parkston 20

Langford 59, North Border 14

Madison 34, Canton 21

McCook Central/Montrose 52, Stanley County 14

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 16, Wagner 0

Parker 42, Hanson 20

Pierre 46, West Central 6

Platte-Geddes 35, Colome 8

Rapid City Stevens 40, Watertown 12

Redfield 36, Aberdeen Roncalli 7

Scotland 22, Avon 6

Sioux Falls Christian 26, Mitchell 23

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 35, Sioux Falls Lincoln 17

Sully Buttes 58, Potter County 8

Tea Area 36, Vermillion 6

Tri-Valley 73, Pine Ridge 18

Viborg-Hurley 56, Menno/Marion 6

Warner 41, Faulkton 8

Webster 12, Groton Area 7

Winner 54, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 0

Women’s College Soccer

Augustana 2, Fort Hays State 0

Boys High School Soccer

Pierre 2, Rapid City Stevens 1

Drake 1, SDSU 0

Northern Iowa 2, USD 1

College Volleyball

SDSU 3, Louisiana-Monroe 1

Lamar 3, SDSU 0

Augustana 3, Oklahoma Baptist 1

Augustana 3, Findlay 0

High School Volleyball

Aberdeen Central def. Spearfish, 25-13, 25-11, 25-16

Iroquois/Doland def. Flandreau Indian, 25-11, 25-13, 25-6

Winner def. Valentine, Neb., 25-20, 25-15, 25-18

High School Girls Tennis

Mitchell 9, Pierre 0

Yankton 8, Pierre 1