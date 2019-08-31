Saturday, August 31, 2019
Saturday AM Scoreboard

American Association Baseball

Winnipeg Goldeyes 6, Sioux Falls Canaries 5

High School Football

Alcester-Hudson 22, Estelline/Hendricks 2

Bennett County 33, Todd County 0

Bon Homme 34, Menno/Marion 12

Bridgewater-Emery 48, Elk Point-Jefferson 7

Britton-Hecla 52, Waverly-South Shore 0

Brookings 40, Huron 0

Canistota/Freeman 38, DeSmet 12

Chester 50, Avon 12

Colman-Egan 52, Gayville-Volin 0

Corsica/Stickney 22, Irene-Wakonda 19

Dell Rapids 7, Lennox 6

Dell Rapids St. Mary 44, Castlewood 27

Deuel 28, Hamlin 13

Florence/Henry 50, Deubrook 6

Garretson 21, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 0

Gregory 35, Burke 14

Groton Area 22, Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm, N.D. 12

Hot Springs 32, Newcastle, Wyo. 2

Howard 43, Scotland 8

Ipswich/Edmunds Central 42, Northwestern 2

Jones County/White River 34, Kadoka Area 26

Kimball/White Lake 50, Lyman 14

Lemmon/McIntosh 56, Newell 6

Madison 28, Dakota Valley 26

Milbank 42, Wahpeton, N.D. 12

Mobridge-Pollock 48, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 0

New Underwood 54, Rapid City Christian 0

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 44, Great Plains Lutheran 0

Parker 26, Elkton-Lake Benton 0

Philip 50, Hill City 0

Potter County 28, Sunshine Bible Academy 20

Sioux Falls Christian 62, Pine Ridge 0

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 28, Brandon Valley 13

Sioux Falls Washington 35, Aberdeen Central 0

Sully Buttes 64, Wall 12

Tea Area 21, Canton 14

Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 14, Colome 12

Upton-Sundance, Wyo. 44, Lead-Deadwood 8

Vermillion 42, Belle Fourche 41, OT

Viborg-Hurley 50, Arlington/Lake Preston 0

Webster 41, Aberdeen Roncalli 21

West Central 42, Custer 28

Winner 46, St. Thomas More 20

Wolsey-Wessington 50, Hitchcock-Tulare 0

Yankton 49, Spearfish 0

High School Volleyball

Aberdeen Central def. Rapid City Stevens, 28-26, 18-25, 25-13, 25-12

Brandon Valley def. Spearfish, 25-10, 25-12, 25-20

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. Standing Rock, N.D., 25-9, 25-19, 25-8

Rapid City Central def. Pierre, 25-17, 25-21, 16-25, 25-21

Custer Tournament

Pool 1

Newell def. Red Cloud, 25-22, 25-15

Rapid City Christian def. Edgemont, 25-10, 25-20

Pool 2

Hill City def. St. Thomas More, 15-25, 25-22, 25-19

Lead-Deadwood def. Todd County, 25-16, 25-11