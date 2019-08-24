Saturday AM Scoreboard
American Association Baseball
Sioux Falls Canaries 6, Texas Air Hogs 4
College Soccer
SDSU 1, Utah State 0
USD 2, Idaho State 0
High School Boys Soccer
SF O’Gorman 8, Douglas 0
SF Washington 2, RC Central 0
Huron 10, James Valley Christian 2
High School Girls Soccer
RC Central 6, Washington 0
High School Girls Tennis
SF Lincoln 9, Pierre 0
High School Football
South Dakota
Aberdeen Roncalli 26, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 0
Alcester-Hudson 44, Avon 0
Baltic 40, Elkton-Lake Benton 6
Bon Homme 18, Platte-Geddes 8
Bridgewater-Emery 49, Wagner 0
Burke 46, Lyman 8
Canistota 44, Chester 0
Chamberlain 26, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 6
Colman-Egan 55, Centerville 0
Colome 22, Corsica/Stickney 18
DeSmet 34, Clark/Willow Lake 0
Dell Rapids St. Mary 60, Estelline/Hendricks 18
Faith 50, Newell 0
Gregory 50, Gayville-Volin 0
Hamlin 44, Dakota Hills 16
Hanson 24, Menno/Marion 14
Howard 36, Castlewood 0
Ipswich/Edmunds Central 52, Potter County 28
Kadoka 38, RC Christian 0
Kimball/White Lake 44, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 6
McCook Central/Montrose 39, Beresford 32
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 20, Elk Point-Jefferson 14
Northwestern 24, Sunshine Bible Academy 18
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 32, Deubrook 14
Philip 64, Bison 14
Sioux Valley 52, Redfield/Doland 36
Sisseton 34, Milbank 20
St. Thomas More 51, Hot Springs 0
Sully Buttes 42, Warner 14
Timber Lake 54, Dupree 0
Webster 20, Garretson 0
Winner 44, Stanley County 6
Wolsey-Wessington 62, Parkston 36