Saturday, August 17, 2019
Latest:
Sports 

Saturday AM Scoreboard

rodfisher

American Association Baseball

Fargo/Moorhead Red Hawks 11, Sioux Falls Canaries 10

Amateur Baseball

State A Tournament at Mitchell

Yankton 3, SF Brewers 0

Renner 12, Brookings 2 Brookings Eliminated

SF Squirrels 6, Sturgis 5 Sturgis Eliminated

State B Tournament Quarterfinals at Mitchell

Garretson 15, Clark 0

Canova 7, Dell Rapids Mudcats 0

Boys’ High School Soccer

SF Washington 5, Harrisburg 0

SF Roosevelt 6, Brookings 1

Spearfish 4, Huron 2

Vermillion 2, James Valley Christian 1

Yankton 1, SF Lincoln 1

Brandon Valley 1, Pierre 0

Girls’ High School Soccer

Brandon Valley 2, Pierre 0

Garretson 1, Vermillion 1

Spearfish 4, Huron 0

Mitchell 4, Sturgis 0

SF Roosevelt 2, Brookings 0

Harrisburg 5, SF Washington 0

Yankton 4, SF Lincoln 1

Tea 6, Dakota Valley 0