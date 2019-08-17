Saturday AM Scoreboard
American Association Baseball
Fargo/Moorhead Red Hawks 11, Sioux Falls Canaries 10
Amateur Baseball
State A Tournament at Mitchell
Yankton 3, SF Brewers 0
Renner 12, Brookings 2 Brookings Eliminated
SF Squirrels 6, Sturgis 5 Sturgis Eliminated
State B Tournament Quarterfinals at Mitchell
Garretson 15, Clark 0
Canova 7, Dell Rapids Mudcats 0
Boys’ High School Soccer
SF Washington 5, Harrisburg 0
SF Roosevelt 6, Brookings 1
Spearfish 4, Huron 2
Vermillion 2, James Valley Christian 1
Yankton 1, SF Lincoln 1
Brandon Valley 1, Pierre 0
Girls’ High School Soccer
Brandon Valley 2, Pierre 0
Garretson 1, Vermillion 1
Spearfish 4, Huron 0
Mitchell 4, Sturgis 0
SF Roosevelt 2, Brookings 0
Harrisburg 5, SF Washington 0
Yankton 4, SF Lincoln 1
Tea 6, Dakota Valley 0