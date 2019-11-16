Saturday, November 16, 2019
Saturday AM Scoreboard

 High School Football
South Dakota State Championships                                                                                                         “11AAA” Championship                                                                                                                       Sioux Falls O’Gorman 21  Brandon Valley 16                                                                               “11AA” Championship
Pierre 32 v Brookings 16
“11B” Championship
Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 21   Winner 14                                                                                               Women’s College Soccer
NSIC semifinals
#MSU-Mankato 3  Augustana 0
Concordia-St. Paul 2    St. Cloud State 1 (F/2OT)
Women’s College Basketball
USF 77   William Jewell 62
Northern State 64   Black Hills State 55
USD 88   Texas Southern 69
Northern State 69   South Dakota Mines 63
U-Mary 90  Presentation 60
College Volleyball
Purdue Fort Wayne 3  SDSU 0
Northern State 3  Augustana 0
Dakota State 3   Bellevue 1
College Wrestling
Binghampton 25   SDSU 16