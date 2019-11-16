Saturday AM Scoreboard
High School Football
South Dakota State Championships “11AAA” Championship Sioux Falls O’Gorman 21 Brandon Valley 16 “11AA” Championship
Pierre 32 v Brookings 16
“11B” Championship
Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 21 Winner 14 Women’s College Soccer
NSIC semifinals
#MSU-Mankato 3 Augustana 0
Concordia-St. Paul 2 St. Cloud State 1 (F/2OT)
Women’s College Basketball
USF 77 William Jewell 62
Northern State 64 Black Hills State 55
USD 88 Texas Southern 69
Northern State 69 South Dakota Mines 63
U-Mary 90 Presentation 60
College Volleyball
Purdue Fort Wayne 3 SDSU 0
Northern State 3 Augustana 0
Dakota State 3 Bellevue 1
College Wrestling
Binghampton 25 SDSU 16