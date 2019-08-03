Saturday, August 3, 2019
Saturday AM Scoreboard

rodfisher

Expedition League Baseball

Souris Valley Sabre Dogs 9, Pierre Trappers 5

Spearfish Sasquatch 16, Wheat City Whiskey Jacks 3

Fremont Moo 3, Hub City Hot Shots 1

Hastings Sodbusters 4, Casper Horseheads 1

Hasting Sodbusters 4, Casper Horseheads 3

Western Nebraska Pioneers 10, Badlands Big Sticks 6

American Legion Baseball

State B Tournament @ Lennox

Redfield 2, Tabor 0

Winner/Colome 7, Beresford 4

Hartford/Humboldt 7, Big Stone 3

Lennox 5, Dell Rapids 4

Amateur Baseball

Region 2A

Yankton 12, Vermilion Grey Sox 4

District 4B

Dell Rapids Mudcats 9, Salem 8 12 Innings

Madison 13, Lennox 10