Saturday AM Scoreboard
Expedition League Baseball
Souris Valley Sabre Dogs 9, Pierre Trappers 5
Spearfish Sasquatch 16, Wheat City Whiskey Jacks 3
Fremont Moo 3, Hub City Hot Shots 1
Hastings Sodbusters 4, Casper Horseheads 1
Hasting Sodbusters 4, Casper Horseheads 3
Western Nebraska Pioneers 10, Badlands Big Sticks 6
American Legion Baseball
State B Tournament @ Lennox
Redfield 2, Tabor 0
Winner/Colome 7, Beresford 4
Hartford/Humboldt 7, Big Stone 3
Lennox 5, Dell Rapids 4
Amateur Baseball
Region 2A
Yankton 12, Vermilion Grey Sox 4
District 4B
Dell Rapids Mudcats 9, Salem 8 12 Innings
Madison 13, Lennox 10