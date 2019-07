Saturday AM Scoreboard

American Association Baseball

Sioux Falls Canaries 4, Kansas City T-Bones 3

Expedition League Baseball

Pierre Trappers 9, Spearfish Sasquatch 6

Western Nebraska Pioneers 7, Hub City Hot Shots 5

Badlands Big Sticks 10, Wheat City Whiskey Jacks 5

Hastings Sodbusters 9, Souris Valley Sabre Dogs 1

Fremont Moo 12, Casper Horseheads 7

American Legion Baseball

State A Tournament in Mitchell

First Round

Yankton 12, Rapid City Post 22 4

Renner 5, Pierre 3

Brandon Valley 10, Watertown 0

Mitchell 5, Harrisburg 1

Region 4B Tournament in Taboe

McCook-Miner 8, Alexandria 2

McCook-Miner 12, Chamberlain 2

Amateur Baseball

District 5B

Mount Vernon 3, Platte 2

Parkston 12, Dimock/Emery 1