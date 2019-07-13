Saturday AM Scoreboard
American Association Baseball
Chicago Dogs 4, Sioux Falls Canaries 3
Expedition League Baseball
Badlands Big Sticks 5, Pierre Trappers 3
Hub City Hot Shots 7, Wheat City Whiskey Jacks 1
Wheat City Whiskey Jacks 10, Hub City Hot Shots 9
Casper Horseheads 17, Spearfish Sasquatch 11
Souris Valley Sabre Dogs 4, Western Nebraska Pioneers 3
Freemont Moo 0, Hastings Sodbusters 2
American Legion Baseball
Papillion, Ne. 9, Pierre 0
West Fargo 11, Pierre 3
North St. Paul 6, Yankton 4
Ham Lake/Blaine 7, Yankton 3
Mitchell 9, Lakeview South, Mn. 26
Mitchell 7, Omaha Skutt 2
Winner-Colome 10, Aberdeen Smittys 0
Beresford 9, Alexandria 3
Beresford 11, Alexandria 2
McCook/Miner 15, Clark 1
Rapid City Post 22 4, Lino Lakes, Mn. 2
Rapid City Post 22 3, Chanhassen, Mn. 2