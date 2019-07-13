Saturday, July 13, 2019
Latest:
Sports 

Saturday AM Scoreboard

rodfisher

American Association Baseball

Chicago Dogs 4, Sioux Falls Canaries 3

Expedition League Baseball

Badlands Big Sticks 5, Pierre Trappers 3

Hub City Hot Shots 7, Wheat City Whiskey Jacks 1

Wheat City Whiskey Jacks 10, Hub City Hot Shots 9

Casper Horseheads 17, Spearfish Sasquatch 11

Souris Valley Sabre Dogs 4, Western Nebraska Pioneers 3

Freemont Moo 0, Hastings Sodbusters 2

American Legion Baseball

Papillion, Ne. 9, Pierre 0

West Fargo 11, Pierre 3

North St. Paul 6, Yankton 4

Ham Lake/Blaine 7, Yankton 3

Mitchell 9, Lakeview South, Mn. 26

Mitchell 7, Omaha Skutt 2

Winner-Colome 10, Aberdeen Smittys 0

Beresford 9, Alexandria 3

Beresford 11, Alexandria 2

McCook/Miner 15, Clark 1

Rapid City Post 22 4, Lino Lakes, Mn. 2

Rapid City Post 22 3, Chanhassen, Mn. 2