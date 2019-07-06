Saturday AM Scoreboard
American Association Baseball
Sioux Falls Canaries 16, Sioux City Explorers 2
Expedition League Baseball
Fremont Moo at Pierre Trappers Postponed due to field conditions
Spearfish Sasquatch 14, Hub City Hot Shots 5
Western Nebraska Pioneers 3, Casper Horseheads 0
Western Nebraska Pioneers 7, Casper Horseheads 1
Badlands Big Sticks 13, Hastings Sodbusters 3
Souris Valley Sabre Dogs 15, Wheat City Whiskey Jacks 0
American Legion Baseball
Mandan, N.D. 8, Aberdeen Smittys 1
Mandan, N.D. 8, Aberdeen Smittys 2
Rapid City Post 320 9, Denver Premier West 3
Rapid City Post 320 5, Williston Keybirds 4
Amateur Baseball
Platte 4, Corsica-Stickey 3