Saturday, July 6, 2019
Latest:
Sports 

Saturday AM Scoreboard

rodfisher

American Association Baseball

Sioux Falls Canaries 16, Sioux City Explorers 2

Expedition League Baseball

Fremont Moo at Pierre Trappers Postponed due to field conditions

Spearfish Sasquatch 14, Hub City Hot Shots 5

Western Nebraska Pioneers 3, Casper Horseheads 0

Western Nebraska Pioneers 7, Casper Horseheads 1

Badlands Big Sticks 13, Hastings Sodbusters 3

Souris Valley Sabre Dogs 15, Wheat City Whiskey Jacks 0

American Legion Baseball

Mandan, N.D. 8, Aberdeen Smittys 1

Mandan, N.D. 8, Aberdeen Smittys 2

Rapid City Post 320 9, Denver Premier West 3

Rapid City Post 320 5, Williston Keybirds 4

Amateur Baseball

Platte 4, Corsica-Stickey 3