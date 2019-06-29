Saturday, June 29, 2019
Latest:
Sports 

Saturday AM Scoreboard

rodfisher

American Association Baseball

Milwaukee Milkmen 8, Sioux Falls Canaries 2

Expedition League Baseball

Pierre Trappers 5, Wheat City Whiskey Jacks 4

Spearfish Sasquatch 20, Casper Horseheads 7

W3estern Nebraska Pioneers 5, Badlands Big Sticks 3

Fremont Moo 4, Hastings Sodbusters 1

American Legion Baseball

Pierre 5, Saskatoon Cubs 2

Minot Vista’s 4, Pierre 2

Sioux Falls East 5, West Fargo 4

Brandon Valley 10, Brookings 4

Brandon Valley 11, Brookings 7

Yankton 4, Harrisburg 1

Yankton 9, Harrisburg 5

Rapid City Post 320 9, Emmanuel Halo’s (Billings, Mt) 0

Vermillion 10, Tabor 6

Amateur Baseball

Wagner 1, Corsica Stickney 0

Yankton 17, Irene 2

Crofton 12, Menno 6