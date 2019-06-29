Saturday AM Scoreboard
American Association Baseball
Milwaukee Milkmen 8, Sioux Falls Canaries 2
Expedition League Baseball
Pierre Trappers 5, Wheat City Whiskey Jacks 4
Spearfish Sasquatch 20, Casper Horseheads 7
W3estern Nebraska Pioneers 5, Badlands Big Sticks 3
Fremont Moo 4, Hastings Sodbusters 1
American Legion Baseball
Pierre 5, Saskatoon Cubs 2
Minot Vista’s 4, Pierre 2
Sioux Falls East 5, West Fargo 4
Brandon Valley 10, Brookings 4
Brandon Valley 11, Brookings 7
Yankton 4, Harrisburg 1
Yankton 9, Harrisburg 5
Rapid City Post 320 9, Emmanuel Halo’s (Billings, Mt) 0
Vermillion 10, Tabor 6
Amateur Baseball
Wagner 1, Corsica Stickney 0
Yankton 17, Irene 2
Crofton 12, Menno 6