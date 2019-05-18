Saturday AM Scoreboard
American Association Baseball
Sioux Falls Canaries 3 Cleburne 1
College Baseball
SDSU 2 NDSU 1
SDSU 8 NDSU 1
DII Central Regional
Augustana 9 Arkansas-Monticello 4
College Softball
NSIC Tournament
Eastern Kentucky 7 USD 2
Iowa State 7 SDSU 2
DII Super Regionals
Championship
Augustana 7 Central Oklahoma 6
High School Boys Tennis
State Tournament (Team Standings (Day 2 complete)
1 SF O’Gorman 544
2 SF Lincoln 542
3 SF Washington 374.5
4 Rapid City Stevens 364
5 Brandon Valley 358.5
6 Yankton 348
10 Pierre 190
USHL
Clark Cup Final
Best of 5 Series
Sioux Falls Stampede 5 Chicago 1 Stampede win best-of-5 series 3-0