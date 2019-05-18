Saturday, May 18, 2019
Saturday AM Scoreboard

American Association Baseball

Sioux Falls Canaries 3 Cleburne 1

College Baseball

SDSU 2 NDSU 1

SDSU 8 NDSU 1

DII Central Regional

Augustana 9 Arkansas-Monticello 4

College Softball

NSIC Tournament

Eastern Kentucky 7 USD 2

Iowa State 7 SDSU 2

DII Super Regionals

Championship

Augustana 7 Central Oklahoma 6

High School Boys Tennis

State Tournament (Team Standings (Day 2 complete)

1 SF O’Gorman 544

2 SF Lincoln 542

3 SF Washington 374.5

4 Rapid City Stevens 364

5 Brandon Valley 358.5

6 Yankton 348

10 Pierre 190

USHL

Clark Cup Final

Best of 5 Series

Sioux Falls Stampede 5 Chicago 1 Stampede win best-of-5 series 3-0