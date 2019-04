Saturday AM Scoreboard

North American Hockey League

Central Division Finals Best of Five

Minot Minitoures 4, Aberdeen Wings 3 (OT) Minot leads series 1-0

College Baseball

Omaha 5, SDSU 2

Northern 2, St, Cloud 0

Northern 4, St. Cloud 3

USF 7, Winona State 4

Winona State 7, USF 6

College Softball

Augustana 10, MN-Crookston 0

Augustana 9, MN-Crookston 3

St. Cloud 7, USF 2

St. Cloud 1, USF 0

Mankato 3, Northern 2

Mankato 3, Northern 2

Women’s College Golf

NSIC Championship @ Dakota Ridge-Morton, MNtown 0

After 36 Holes

635-MSU Mankato

654-Augustana

656-USF

High School Baseball

Brookings 5, Pierre 1

Pierre 5, Watertown 4

Brookings 13, Watertown 0

Vermillion 11, Elk Point Jefferson 2

Dakota Valley 1, Beresford/Centerville/Alcester/Irene/Wakonda 0

Platte-Geddes/DC/WLC 6, Winner-Colome 0

Mitchell 10, Douglas 0

Mitchell 18, Douglas 0

Howard 12, Elkton 3

Howard 10, Elkton 5