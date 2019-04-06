Saturday AM Scoreboard
College Baseball
Omaha 12, SDSU 10
College Softball
Bemidji State 9, Northern State 5
Northern State 3, Bemidji State 2
Morningside 9, Mount Marty 8
Morningside 10, Mount Marty 2
Midland 7, DWU 1
Midland 6, DWU 1
High School Baseball
Pierre 2, Sturgis 0
Sturgis 5, Pierre 4
Lincoln 9, West Fargo 4
Madison 16, Sioux Valley 0
Fargo North 11, Watertown 2
Campbell County 10, Harrisburg 5
Shanley 11, Brandon Valley 8
Sheyenne 4, Roosevelt 2
RC Stevens 17, Huron 1
Mitchell 3, Brookings 1
Shanley 6, Watertown 0
Bon Homme/Scotland 5, Parker 0
Parkston 10, H/B/E/MV 0
Dakota Valley 15, Elk Point Jefferson 4
Clark/Willow Lake 8, WWSC 5
High School Golf
Class B Classic At Mitchell
Girls’ Team Standings
1. Burke (284)
2. Deubrook (301)
3. Newell (309)
4. Chester (322)
Boys’ Team Standings
1. James Valley Christian (258)
2. Bon Homme (259)
3. Parker (262)
4. Chester (267)
5. Platte-Geddes (268)
ECHL
Kansas City Mavericks 5, Rapid City Rush 1
USHL
Sioux Falls Stampede 4, Youngstown 1