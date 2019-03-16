Saturday AM Scoreboard
NBA G-LEAGUE
Salt Lake City 141, Sioux Falls Skyforce 114
High School Boys’ Basketball
State AA Tournament
Consolation
Roosevelt 68, Huron 52
Lincoln 74, RC Stevens 67
Semifinals
Brandon Valley 53, Harrisburg 40
O’Gorman 43, Yankton 42
State A Tournament
Consolation
St. Thomas More 58, Madison 43
Dell Rapids 47, Hot Springs 37
Semifinals
Tea 57, Pine Ridge 51
SF Christian 53, Lennox 46
State B Tournament
Consolation
White River 78, Jones County 56
Sully Buttes 54, Timber Lake 50
Semifinals
DeSmet 70, Viborg/Hurley 48
Clark/Willow Lake 56, Bridgewater-Emery 55
High School Girls’ Basketball
State AA Tournament
Consolation
RC Stevens 62, Washington 38
O’Gorman 61, Brookings 41
Semifinals
Brandon Valley 52, Mitchell 38
Lincoln 42, Harrisburg 39
State A Tournament
Consolation
St. Thomas More 58, MV/P 38
Todd County 62, Roncalli 52
Semifinals
West Central 44, Lennox 41
Winner 66, McCook Central/Montrose 44
USHL
Omaha Lancers 3, Sioux Falls Stampede 2 OT
High School Boys’ Hockey
State Tournament in Ft. Pierre
Brookings 7, Oahe 4
Rushmore 4, Watertown 2
College Softball
Connecticut 8, USD 0
Ball State 10, USD 4
Women’s College Tennis
Holyoke 4, Sioux Falls 3