Saturday, March 16, 2019
Latest:
Sports 

Saturday AM Scoreboard

rodfisher

NBA G-LEAGUE
Salt Lake City 141, Sioux Falls Skyforce 114

High School Boys’ Basketball
State AA Tournament
Consolation
Roosevelt 68, Huron 52

Lincoln 74, RC Stevens 67

Semifinals
Brandon Valley 53, Harrisburg 40

O’Gorman 43, Yankton 42

State A Tournament
Consolation
St. Thomas More 58, Madison 43

Dell Rapids 47, Hot Springs 37

Semifinals
Tea 57, Pine Ridge 51

SF Christian 53, Lennox 46

State B Tournament
Consolation
White River 78, Jones County 56

Sully Buttes 54, Timber Lake 50

Semifinals
DeSmet 70, Viborg/Hurley 48

Clark/Willow Lake 56, Bridgewater-Emery 55

High School Girls’ Basketball
State AA Tournament
Consolation
RC Stevens 62, Washington 38

O’Gorman 61, Brookings 41

Semifinals
Brandon Valley 52, Mitchell 38

Lincoln 42, Harrisburg 39

State A Tournament
Consolation
St. Thomas More 58, MV/P 38

Todd County 62, Roncalli 52

Semifinals
West Central 44, Lennox 41

Winner 66, McCook Central/Montrose 44

USHL
Omaha Lancers 3, Sioux Falls Stampede 2 OT

High School Boys’ Hockey
State Tournament in Ft. Pierre
Brookings 7, Oahe 4

Rushmore 4, Watertown 2

College Softball
Connecticut 8, USD 0

Ball State 10, USD 4

Women’s College Tennis
Holyoke 4, Sioux Falls 3