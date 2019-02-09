Saturday, February 9, 2019
Saturday AM Scoreboard

State Gymnastics
Team Competition in Brookings

“AA”

147.225-Watertown
144.500-Mitchell
138.375-Brookings
137.250-Pierre
134.650-O’Gorman

“A”

143.625-Deuel
132.950-Parkson/Ethan/Hanson
132.825-Estelline/Hendricks
131.950-Madison
130.600-Milbank

NBA G-League

Sioux Falls Skyforce 135, Clippers 120

Women’s Colleae Basketball

USF 73, USF 66
MN-Duluth 69, Augustana 45
MN-Moorhead 92, SMSU 63
Presentation 81, Dakota State 71 *

Men’s College Basketball

Northern 90, USF 84
MN-Duluth 81, Augustana 72
MN-Moorhead 93, SMSU 78
Presentation 88, Dakota State 77 *Lollis 28 points

High School Basketball

Boys

Alliance, Neb. 64, Rapid City Christian 43

Baltic 68, Alcester-Hudson 36

Bennett County 57, New Underwood 29

Beresford 63, Elk Point-Jefferson 60

Custer 58, Belle Fourche 47

Dakota Valley 60, Dell Rapids 46

Faulkton 46, Langford 39

Gayville-Volin 50, Centerville 37

Gregory 61, Scotland 42

Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 49, Faith 47

Highmore-Harrold 47, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 46

Huron 71, Brandon Valley 69

Irene-Wakonda 76, Canton 74

Kimball/White Lake 73, Sunshine Bible Academy 42

Lennox 63, West Central 48

Lower Brule 67, Wessington Springs 34

Platte-Geddes 54, Bon Homme 37

Rapid City Stevens 74, Sioux Falls Washington 64

Sioux Falls Lincoln 59, Rapid City Central 51

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 79, Pierre 48

Sisseton 70, Webster 52

Sturgis Brown 55, Hot Springs 38

Sully Buttes 55, Ipswich 30

Tea Area 54, Western Christian, Iowa 52

Viborg-Hurley 55, Parker 48

Wagner 61, Chamberlain 53

Watertown 51, Yankton 44

Girls

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 44, Kimball/White Lake 38

Baltic 32, Alcester-Hudson 31

Belle Fourche 60, Custer 20

Beresford 52, Elk Point-Jefferson 33

Bon Homme 59, Platte-Geddes 34

Brandon Valley 62, Huron 44

Canistota 51, Chester 47

Castlewood 41, Waverly-South Shore 38

Dell Rapids 69, Dakota Valley 52

Ethan 46, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 29

Gayville-Volin 55, Centerville 41

Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 49, Faith 47

Ipswich 46, Sully Buttes 29

Irene-Wakonda 54, Canton 38

Kadoka Area 80, Colome 45

Langford 56, Faulkton 49

LeMars, Iowa 49, Vermillion 41

New Underwood 57, Bennett County 14

Parker 44, Viborg-Hurley 43

Parkston 44, Freeman 43

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 46, Highmore-Harrold 37

Scotland 76, Gregory 62

Sioux Falls Christian 70, Madison 40

Sioux Falls Lincoln 45, Rapid City Central 28

Sioux Falls Washington 62, Rapid City Stevens 50

St. Thomas More 42, Red Cloud 40

Sturgis Brown 61, Hot Springs 12

Wagner 60, Chamberlain 37

Warner 47, Groton Area 26

West Central 52, Lennox 50, OT

Wolsey-Wessington 52, Iroquois 29

Yankton 54, Watertown 41

Dakota Wesleyan University Culver Classic

Avon 74, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 43

Bridgewater-Emery 63, Burke/South Central 36

Corsica/Stickney 75, Hanson 43

DeSmet 59, Howard 23

McCook Central/Montrose 71, Pine Ridge 66

Mitchell 63, Harrisburg 51

ECHL

Rapid City Rush 2, Wichita Thunder 1

USHL

Sioux Falls Stampede 8, Chicago 6

NAHL

Brookings Blizzard 6, Aberdeen Wings 5 OT

High School Hockey

Boys

Rushmore Thunder 6, Oahe Capitals 0

Sioux Center Storm 6, Brookings Rangers 4

Mitchell Marlins 8, Yankton Bucks 6

Girls

Mitchell Marlins 9, Watertown Lakers 0