Saturday AM Scoreboard
State Gymnastics
Team Competition in Brookings
“AA”
147.225-Watertown
144.500-Mitchell
138.375-Brookings
137.250-Pierre
134.650-O’Gorman
“A”
143.625-Deuel
132.950-Parkson/Ethan/Hanson
132.825-Estelline/Hendricks
131.950-Madison
130.600-Milbank
NBA G-League
Sioux Falls Skyforce 135, Clippers 120
Women’s Colleae Basketball
USF 73, USF 66
MN-Duluth 69, Augustana 45
MN-Moorhead 92, SMSU 63
Presentation 81, Dakota State 71 *
Men’s College Basketball
Northern 90, USF 84
MN-Duluth 81, Augustana 72
MN-Moorhead 93, SMSU 78
Presentation 88, Dakota State 77 *Lollis 28 points
High School Basketball
Boys
Alliance, Neb. 64, Rapid City Christian 43
Baltic 68, Alcester-Hudson 36
Bennett County 57, New Underwood 29
Beresford 63, Elk Point-Jefferson 60
Custer 58, Belle Fourche 47
Dakota Valley 60, Dell Rapids 46
Faulkton 46, Langford 39
Gayville-Volin 50, Centerville 37
Gregory 61, Scotland 42
Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 49, Faith 47
Highmore-Harrold 47, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 46
Huron 71, Brandon Valley 69
Irene-Wakonda 76, Canton 74
Kimball/White Lake 73, Sunshine Bible Academy 42
Lennox 63, West Central 48
Lower Brule 67, Wessington Springs 34
Platte-Geddes 54, Bon Homme 37
Rapid City Stevens 74, Sioux Falls Washington 64
Sioux Falls Lincoln 59, Rapid City Central 51
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 79, Pierre 48
Sisseton 70, Webster 52
Sturgis Brown 55, Hot Springs 38
Sully Buttes 55, Ipswich 30
Tea Area 54, Western Christian, Iowa 52
Viborg-Hurley 55, Parker 48
Wagner 61, Chamberlain 53
Watertown 51, Yankton 44
Girls
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 44, Kimball/White Lake 38
Baltic 32, Alcester-Hudson 31
Belle Fourche 60, Custer 20
Beresford 52, Elk Point-Jefferson 33
Bon Homme 59, Platte-Geddes 34
Brandon Valley 62, Huron 44
Canistota 51, Chester 47
Castlewood 41, Waverly-South Shore 38
Dell Rapids 69, Dakota Valley 52
Ethan 46, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 29
Gayville-Volin 55, Centerville 41
Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 49, Faith 47
Ipswich 46, Sully Buttes 29
Irene-Wakonda 54, Canton 38
Kadoka Area 80, Colome 45
Langford 56, Faulkton 49
LeMars, Iowa 49, Vermillion 41
New Underwood 57, Bennett County 14
Parker 44, Viborg-Hurley 43
Parkston 44, Freeman 43
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 46, Highmore-Harrold 37
Scotland 76, Gregory 62
Sioux Falls Christian 70, Madison 40
Sioux Falls Lincoln 45, Rapid City Central 28
Sioux Falls Washington 62, Rapid City Stevens 50
St. Thomas More 42, Red Cloud 40
Sturgis Brown 61, Hot Springs 12
Wagner 60, Chamberlain 37
Warner 47, Groton Area 26
West Central 52, Lennox 50, OT
Wolsey-Wessington 52, Iroquois 29
Yankton 54, Watertown 41
Dakota Wesleyan University Culver Classic
Avon 74, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 43
Bridgewater-Emery 63, Burke/South Central 36
Corsica/Stickney 75, Hanson 43
DeSmet 59, Howard 23
McCook Central/Montrose 71, Pine Ridge 66
Mitchell 63, Harrisburg 51
ECHL
Rapid City Rush 2, Wichita Thunder 1
USHL
Sioux Falls Stampede 8, Chicago 6
NAHL
Brookings Blizzard 6, Aberdeen Wings 5 OT
High School Hockey
Boys
Rushmore Thunder 6, Oahe Capitals 0
Sioux Center Storm 6, Brookings Rangers 4
Mitchell Marlins 8, Yankton Bucks 6
Girls
Mitchell Marlins 9, Watertown Lakers 0