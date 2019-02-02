Saturday AM Scoreboard
NBA G-League
Texas 136Sioux Falls Skyforce 133
Women’s College Basketball
USF 95, Bemidji State 47
Augustana 61, Minot State 58
Concordia-SP 71, Northern 49
Mayville State 82, Dakota State 55
Waldorf 70, Presentation 55
Men’s College Basketball
Bemidji State 76, USF 73
Minot State 66, Augustana 64
Northern 90, Concordia-SP 79
Mayville State 90, Dakota State 47
Presentation 72, Waldorf 69
High School Basketball
Boys
Beresford 69, Alcester-Hudson 47
Bon Homme 69, Avon 46
Brandon Valley 60, Brookings 47
Bridgewater-Emery 59, Gayville-Volin 35
Chamberlain 54, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 42
Florence/Henry 50, Waubay/Summit 47
Hamlin 67, Webster 55
Hanson 78, Wagner 67
Huron 66, Spearfish 39
Kimball/White Lake 74, Ethan 50
Lennox 64, Madison 56
Marshall, Minn. 63, Watertown 39
McCook Central/Montrose 61, Garretson 50
Mobridge-Pollock 71, Wakpala 50
Oelrichs 57, Takini 22
Rapid City Stevens 60, Rapid City Central 52
Redfield/Doland 66, Milbank 64
Sioux Falls Christian 71, Canton 49
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 66, Aberdeen Central 47
Sully Buttes 76, Potter County 71, OT
Timber Lake 64, Harding County 29
Tiospa Zina Tribal 78, Groton Area 33
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 69, Marty Indian 47
Wessington Springs 66, Iroquois 52
West Lyon 50, Sheldon 42
Little Moreau Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Bison 61, Dupree 45
Girls
Arlington 46, Lake Preston 42
Beresford 47, Alcester-Hudson 13
Brandon Valley 53, Brookings 37
Bridgewater-Emery 71, Gayville-Volin 32
Chadron, Neb. 44, Rapid City Christian 23
Corsica/Stickney 73, Scotland 36
DeSmet 65, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 12
Dell Rapids 59, Tri-Valley 20
Dell Rapids St. Mary 62, Centerville 35
Douglas 47, Belle Fourche 44
Edgemont 83, Oelrichs 57
Elk Point-Jefferson 51, Dakota Valley 45
Estelline/Hendricks 48, Elkton-Lake Benton 18
Ethan 48, Kimball/White Lake 28
Flandreau Indian 48, Lower Brule 41
Great Plains Lutheran 54, Wilmot 34
Huron 70, Spearfish 43
Linton-HMB, N.D. 74, Herreid/Selby Area 33
Menno 64, Canton 57
Mitchell 49, Sturgis Brown 38
Parkston 66, Gregory 53
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 42, Harrisburg 40
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 55, Aberdeen Central 51
Sully Buttes 64, Potter County 19
Tea Area 55, Hanson 37
Viborg-Hurley 62, Freeman Academy/Marion 21
Watertown 50, Marshall, Minn. 48
West Central 64, Madison 24
Winner 67, St. Thomas More 37
College Wrestling
MSU-Mankato 20, Augustana 10
Minot State 25, Northern 20
Iowa State 47, SDSU 0
High School Wrestling
Pierre 43, Brandon Valley 24
Pierre 57, Yankton 12
ECHL
Cincinnati Cyclones 6, Rapid City Rush 3
USHL
Sioux Falls Stampede 5, Lincoln Stars 2
High School Boys Hockey
Sioux Falls Flyers 3, Mitchell Marlins 0