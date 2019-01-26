Saturday AM Scoreboard
NBA G-League
Sioux Falls Skyforce 134, Delaware 123
USHL
Cedar Rapids 4, Sioux Falls Stampede 3
ECHL
Kalamazoo Wings 3, Rapid City rush 2 OT
Men’s College Basketball
Sioux Falls 81, Upper Iowa 72
Northern State 77, St. Cloud State 73
Viterbo 93, Dakota State 60
Women’s College Basketball
Sioux Falls 65, Upper Iowa 39
St. Cloud State 76, Northern State 64
Viterbo 67, Dakota State 61
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Arlington 65, Deubrook 35
Brandon Valley 61, Aberdeen Central 58
Bridgewater-Emery 62, Hanson 52
Britton-Hecla 75, Redfield/Doland 61
Burke 61, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 56, OT
Colome 53, Platte-Geddes 50
Corsica/Stickney 74, Menno 64
Dell Rapids St. Mary 67, Lake Preston 66, OT
Edgemont 49, Hay Springs, Neb. 48
Florence/Henry 54, Great Plains Lutheran 39
Harrisburg 49, Watertown 33
Herreid/Selby Area 71, Ipswich 64
Highmore-Harrold 66, Iroquois 36
Hot Springs 70, St. Francis Indian 58
Howard 53, Ethan 50
Huron 70, Pierre 48
Kimball/White Lake 66, Wolsey-Wessington 59
Mobridge-Pollock 62, Chamberlain 45
Northwestern 59, Langford 49
Pine Ridge 67, White River 51
Potter County 71, Sunshine Bible Academy 38
Rapid City Central 54, Scottsbluff, Neb. 43
Rapid City Christian 75, Custer 65
Sioux Falls Christian 69, Dakota Valley 66
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 56, Yankton 53
Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 63, Eureka/Bowdle 14
Todd County 65, McLaughlin 50
Tri-Valley 69, Elk Point-Jefferson 63
Wagner 71, Scotland 67
Warner 53, Waubay/Summit 43
Winner 68, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 58
Dakota Oyate Challenge
Consolation Semifinal
Crazy Horse 66, Takini 27
Marty Indian 79, Tiospaye Topa 42
Semifinal
Lower Brule 76, Omaha Nation, Neb. 69
Tiospa Zina Tribal 68, Flandreau Indian 45
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Roncalli 64, Webster 20
Avon 57, Parkston 44
Bowman County, N.D. 66, Lemmon 61
Brandon Valley 66, Aberdeen Central 40
Bridgewater-Emery 56, Hanson 52
Centerville 70, Aberdeen Christian 41
Chamberlain 50, Mobridge-Pollock 37
Colman-Egan 36, Estelline/Hendricks 32
Corsica/Stickney 68, Menno 53
Custer 46, Rapid City Christian 37
DeSmet 78, Elkton-Lake Benton 10
Dell Rapids St. Mary 49, Lake Preston 44
Deubrook 47, Arlington 34
Deuel 61, Sisseton 41
Elk Point-Jefferson 44, Tri-Valley 36
Ethan 61, Howard 32
Highmore-Harrold 53, Iroquois 16
Ipswich 48, Herreid/Selby Area 38
James Valley Christian 47, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 13
Mitchell 53, Watertown 41
Platte-Geddes 61, Colome 54
Potter County 56, Sunshine Bible Academy 48
Scotland 57, Wagner 49
Scottsbluff, Neb. 64, Rapid City Central 59
Sioux Falls Christian 53, Dakota Valley 41
Sioux Falls Lincoln 46, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 36
Tea Area 62, Madison 39
Todd County 80, McLaughlin 74
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 71, Burke 41
Wall 60, Timber Lake 42
Winner 66, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 5
Big East Conference Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Chester 43, Baltic 37
Garretson 50, Sioux Valley 22
Semifinal
Beresford 60, Flandreau 53
McCook Central/Montrose 52, Parker 24
Dakota Oyate Challenge
Consolation Semifinal
Marty Indian 50, Tiospaye Topa 45
Omaha Nation, Neb. 69, Takini 50
Semifinal
Flandreau Indian 60, Crazy Horse 39
Lower Brule 60, Tiospa Zina Tribal 38
High School Wrestling
Mitchell 39, Brookings 30
Pierre 57, Huron 12
College Swimming & Diving
Women
UNO 196, SDSU 98
High School Hockey
Girls
Watertown Lakers 5, Oahe Lady Capitals 4
Mitchell Marlins 3, Brookings Rangers 2