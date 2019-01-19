Saturday, January 19, 2019
Latest:
Sports 

Saturday AM Scoreboard

rodfisher

Women’s College Basketball

USD 76 Oral Roberts 72

SDSU 66 UND 48

Augustana 75 Northern State 66

U-Mary 70 USF 63

Mayville State 78 Presentation 58

Colorado Mines 78 South Dakota Mines 56

Men’s College Basketball

Northern State 97 Augustana 66

USF 77 U-Mary 72

College Wrestling

Northern State 22 Saint John’s 15

ECHL

Rapid City Rush 4 Florida Everblades 3

USHL

Fargo Force 4 Sioux Falls Stampede 3 OT

High School Basketball

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Hot Springs 76, Belle Fourche 60

Kadoka Area 61, Hill City 43

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 67, Rapid City Central 38

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 66, Rapid City Stevens 35

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Roncalli 62, Groton Area 21

Belle Fourche 60, Hot Springs 17

Hill City 68, Kadoka Area 59

Newell 65, Hulett, Wyo. 13

Rapid City Stevens 58, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 40

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 54, Rapid City Central 29

Sturgis Brown 40, Spearfish 37

Panhandle Conference Basketball Tournament

Crawford, Neb. 36, Edgemont 34