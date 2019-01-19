Saturday AM Scoreboard
Women’s College Basketball
USD 76 Oral Roberts 72
SDSU 66 UND 48
Augustana 75 Northern State 66
U-Mary 70 USF 63
Mayville State 78 Presentation 58
Colorado Mines 78 South Dakota Mines 56
Men’s College Basketball
Northern State 97 Augustana 66
USF 77 U-Mary 72
College Wrestling
Northern State 22 Saint John’s 15
ECHL
Rapid City Rush 4 Florida Everblades 3
USHL
Fargo Force 4 Sioux Falls Stampede 3 OT
High School Basketball
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Hot Springs 76, Belle Fourche 60
Kadoka Area 61, Hill City 43
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 67, Rapid City Central 38
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 66, Rapid City Stevens 35
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Roncalli 62, Groton Area 21
Belle Fourche 60, Hot Springs 17
Hill City 68, Kadoka Area 59
Newell 65, Hulett, Wyo. 13
Rapid City Stevens 58, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 40
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 54, Rapid City Central 29
Sturgis Brown 40, Spearfish 37
Panhandle Conference Basketball Tournament
Crawford, Neb. 36, Edgemont 34