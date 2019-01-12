Saturday AM Scoreboard
Women’s College Basketball
Augustana 79 Upper Iowa 45
USF 81 MSU-Mankato 71
Northern State 60 Minnesota Crookston 59
Presentation 77 Viterbo 49
Valley City State 88 Dakota State 73
Regis 62 South Dakota Mines 49
Men’s College Basketball
Augustana 94 Upper Iowa 85
USF 74 MSU-Mankato 46
Northern State 72 Minnesota Crookston 70
Dakota State 61 Valley City State 59
Presentation 75 Viterbo 68 (F/OT)
Regis 79 South Dakota Mines 66
High School Basketball
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Arlington 63, Estelline/Hendricks 18
Baltic 68, Howard 62
Brandon Valley 52, Watertown 36
Britton-Hecla 60, Webster Area 52
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 77, Todd County 53
Dell Rapids St. Mary 74, Deubrook Area 68
Elkton-Lake Benton 60, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 38
Gregory 54, Burke 44
Ipswich 49, Waubay/Summit 29
Kimball/White Lake 65, Corsica-Stickney 57
Lemmon 64, Tiospaye Topa 45
Madison 74, Flandreau 73
Omaha Nation, Neb. 97, Marty Indian 62
Pierre 52, Mitchell 50
Platte-Geddes 67, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 42
Ponca, Neb. 63, Elk Point-Jefferson 40
Rapid City Stevens 46, Sturgis Brown 34
Tri-State, N.D. 75, Wilmot 49
Tri-Valley 54, Beresford 51
Jones County Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Kadoka Area 65, Bennett County 39
Stanley County 68, Philip 61
Semifinal
Colome 50, Jones County 43
White River 79, Lyman 54
West River Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Edgemont 66, Moorcroft, Wyo. 51
Newell 45, New Underwood 22
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Beresford 44, Tri-Valley 34
Brandon Valley 50, Watertown 35
Campbell County, Wyo. 48, Rapid City Central 44
Castlewood 68, Great Plains Lutheran 30
Lemmon 61, Tiospaye Topa 39
Lisbon, N.D. 59, Sisseton 41
New Underwood 54, Timber Lake 37
Ponca, Neb. 43, Elk Point-Jefferson 37
Todd County 74, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 47
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 48, Platte-Geddes 27
Wakpala 68, Aberdeen Christian 59
Wall 48, Custer 35
West Central 62, St. Thomas More 45
Yankton 43, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 38
281 Conference Tournament
First Round
Highmore-Harrold 56, Wessington Springs 54
Hitchcock-Tulare 60, Sunshine Bible Academy 32
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 57, Iroquois 13
Wolsey-Wessington 46, James Valley Christian 41
West River Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Hot Springs 50, Oelrichs 38
Semifinal
Edgemont 48, Moorcroft, Wyo. 45
Faith 71, Newell 33
High School Wrestling
Pierre 38, Mitchell 21
Bennett County Quadrangular
Belle Fourche 44, Lyman 27
Belle Fourche 48, Bennett County 33
Belle Fourche 70, Todd County 11
Bennett County 40, Lyman 39
Bennett County 72, Todd County 6
Lyman 51, Todd County 28
Newcastle/Upton Invite
Lead-Deadwood 178.5 points
Thunder Basin, Wyo. 175.5
Buffalo, Wyo. 156
Sturgis 151.5
Natrona County, Wyo. 147.5
Newcastle/Upton, Wyo. 114
Campbell County, Wyo. 110
Sheridan, Wyo. 93
Hulett, Wyo. 85
Sundance, Wyo. 84
Niobrara County, Wyo. 79
Newell 42
Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo. 41
Rapid City Central 38
Philip Triangular
McCook Central/Montrose 40, Hot Springs 30
Yankton Triangular
Aberdeen Central 46, Yankton 25
Brandon Valley 53, Aberdeen Central 15
Brookings 40, Huron 39
High School Boys Hockey
Sioux Falls 7 Mitchell 0
Brookings 10 Yankton 0
Huron 7 Aberdeen 1
High School Girls Hockey
Sioux Falls 14 Oahe 1
Brookings 10 Huron 3
ECHL
Tulsa Oilers 5 Rapid City Rush 1
USHL
Sioux Falls Stampede 4 Omaha Lancers 1