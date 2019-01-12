Saturday, January 12, 2019
Saturday AM Scoreboard

Women’s College Basketball

Augustana 79 Upper Iowa 45

USF 81 MSU-Mankato 71

Northern State 60 Minnesota Crookston 59

Presentation 77 Viterbo 49

Valley City State 88 Dakota State 73

Regis 62 South Dakota Mines 49

Men’s College Basketball

Augustana 94 Upper Iowa 85

USF 74 MSU-Mankato 46

Northern State 72 Minnesota Crookston 70

Dakota State 61 Valley City State 59

Presentation 75 Viterbo 68 (F/OT)

Regis 79 South Dakota Mines 66

High School Basketball

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Arlington 63, Estelline/Hendricks 18

Baltic 68, Howard 62

Brandon Valley 52, Watertown 36

Britton-Hecla 60, Webster Area 52

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 77, Todd County 53

Dell Rapids St. Mary 74, Deubrook Area 68

Elkton-Lake Benton 60, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 38

Gregory 54, Burke 44

Ipswich 49, Waubay/Summit 29

Kimball/White Lake 65, Corsica-Stickney 57

Lemmon 64, Tiospaye Topa 45

Madison 74, Flandreau 73

Omaha Nation, Neb. 97, Marty Indian 62

Pierre 52, Mitchell 50

Platte-Geddes 67, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 42

Ponca, Neb. 63, Elk Point-Jefferson 40

Rapid City Stevens 46, Sturgis Brown 34

Tri-State, N.D. 75, Wilmot 49

Tri-Valley 54, Beresford 51

Jones County Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Kadoka Area 65, Bennett County 39

Stanley County 68, Philip 61

Semifinal

Colome 50, Jones County 43

White River 79, Lyman 54

West River Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Edgemont 66, Moorcroft, Wyo. 51

Newell 45, New Underwood 22

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Beresford 44, Tri-Valley 34

Brandon Valley 50, Watertown 35

Campbell County, Wyo. 48, Rapid City Central 44

Castlewood 68, Great Plains Lutheran 30

Lemmon 61, Tiospaye Topa 39

Lisbon, N.D. 59, Sisseton 41

New Underwood 54, Timber Lake 37

Ponca, Neb. 43, Elk Point-Jefferson 37

Todd County 74, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 47

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 48, Platte-Geddes 27

Wakpala 68, Aberdeen Christian 59

Wall 48, Custer 35

West Central 62, St. Thomas More 45

Yankton 43, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 38

281 Conference Tournament

First Round

Highmore-Harrold 56, Wessington Springs 54

Hitchcock-Tulare 60, Sunshine Bible Academy 32

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 57, Iroquois 13

Wolsey-Wessington 46, James Valley Christian 41

West River Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Hot Springs 50, Oelrichs 38

Semifinal

Edgemont 48, Moorcroft, Wyo. 45

Faith 71, Newell 33
High School Wrestling

Pierre 38, Mitchell 21

Bennett County Quadrangular
Belle Fourche 44, Lyman 27

Belle Fourche 48, Bennett County 33

Belle Fourche 70, Todd County 11

Bennett County 40, Lyman 39

Bennett County 72, Todd County 6

Lyman 51, Todd County 28

Newcastle/Upton Invite
Lead-Deadwood 178.5 points

Thunder Basin, Wyo. 175.5

Buffalo, Wyo. 156

Sturgis 151.5

Natrona County, Wyo. 147.5

Newcastle/Upton, Wyo. 114

Campbell County, Wyo. 110

Sheridan, Wyo. 93

Hulett, Wyo. 85

Sundance, Wyo. 84

Niobrara County, Wyo. 79

Newell 42

Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo. 41

Rapid City Central 38

Philip Triangular
McCook Central/Montrose 40, Hot Springs 30

Yankton Triangular
Aberdeen Central 46, Yankton 25

Brandon Valley 53, Aberdeen Central 15

Brookings 40, Huron 39

High School Boys Hockey

Sioux Falls 7 Mitchell 0

Brookings 10 Yankton 0

Huron 7 Aberdeen 1

High School Girls Hockey

Sioux Falls 14 Oahe 1

Brookings 10 Huron 3

ECHL

Tulsa Oilers 5 Rapid City Rush 1

USHL

Sioux Falls Stampede 4 Omaha Lancers 1