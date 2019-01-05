Saturday, January 5, 2019
Saturday AM Scoreboard

Women’s College Basketball

SMSU 74 Augustana 71

USF 81 Wayne State 59

Northern State 61 Upper Iowa 42

Presentation 77 Dakota State 74

Colorado Mesa 56 South Dakota Mines 42

Men’s College Basketball

Augustana 85 SMSU 72

USF 77 Wayne State 71

Northern State 102 Upper Iowa 73

Presentation 85 Dakota State 77

High School Basketball

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Roncalli 68, Redfield/Doland 45

Brandon Valley 73, Brookings 48

Bridgewater-Emery 85, Freeman 46

Castlewood 62, Wilmot 55

Dell Rapids 65, Chamberlain 45

Faulkton 52, Hitchcock-Tulare 30

Irene-Wakonda 64, Gayville-Volin 42

Jones County 80, Philip 38

Lake Preston 56, Estelline/Hendricks 42

Rapid City Central 52, Aberdeen Central 34

Rapid City Stevens 60, Pierre 49

Sioux Falls Lincoln 68, St. Paul Central, Minn. 56

Tea Area 78, Madison 43

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 65, Scotland 37

Warner 59, Eureka/Bowdle 11

Big East Conference Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Baltic 80, Garretson 66

McCook Central/Montrose 57, Chester 42

Semifinal

Parker 52, Flandreau 41

Sioux Valley 65, Beresford 56

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Central 56, Rapid City Central 40

Brookings 54, Brandon Valley 48

Burke 57, Centerville 22

DeSmet 71, Dell Rapids St. Mary 21

Deuel 58, Webster 42

Edmunds Central 54, Aberdeen Christian 27

Elk Point-Jefferson 40, St. Thomas More 38

Hamlin 51, Groton Area 15

Irene-Wakonda 52, Gayville-Volin 15

Lemmon 54, Newell 51

Lennox 61, Platte-Geddes 27

McCook Central/Montrose 59, Beresford 49

Menno 47, Alcester-Hudson 46

New Underwood 64, Jones County 21

Rapid City Stevens 58, Pierre 38

Sully Buttes 57, Highmore-Harrold 31

Tiospa Zina Tribal 53, Britton-Hecla 28

Vermillion 63, Parkston 60

Wagner 50, Bon Homme 39

Waverly-South Shore 73, Leola/Frederick 28

High School Hockey

Boys

Brookings Rangers 4 Huron All Stars 0

Girls

Sioux Falls Flyers 7 Mitchell Marlins 2