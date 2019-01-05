Saturday AM Scoreboard
Women’s College Basketball
SMSU 74 Augustana 71
USF 81 Wayne State 59
Northern State 61 Upper Iowa 42
Presentation 77 Dakota State 74
Colorado Mesa 56 South Dakota Mines 42
Men’s College Basketball
Augustana 85 SMSU 72
USF 77 Wayne State 71
Northern State 102 Upper Iowa 73
Presentation 85 Dakota State 77
High School Basketball
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Roncalli 68, Redfield/Doland 45
Brandon Valley 73, Brookings 48
Bridgewater-Emery 85, Freeman 46
Castlewood 62, Wilmot 55
Dell Rapids 65, Chamberlain 45
Faulkton 52, Hitchcock-Tulare 30
Irene-Wakonda 64, Gayville-Volin 42
Jones County 80, Philip 38
Lake Preston 56, Estelline/Hendricks 42
Rapid City Central 52, Aberdeen Central 34
Rapid City Stevens 60, Pierre 49
Sioux Falls Lincoln 68, St. Paul Central, Minn. 56
Tea Area 78, Madison 43
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 65, Scotland 37
Warner 59, Eureka/Bowdle 11
Big East Conference Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Baltic 80, Garretson 66
McCook Central/Montrose 57, Chester 42
Semifinal
Parker 52, Flandreau 41
Sioux Valley 65, Beresford 56
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 56, Rapid City Central 40
Brookings 54, Brandon Valley 48
Burke 57, Centerville 22
DeSmet 71, Dell Rapids St. Mary 21
Deuel 58, Webster 42
Edmunds Central 54, Aberdeen Christian 27
Elk Point-Jefferson 40, St. Thomas More 38
Hamlin 51, Groton Area 15
Irene-Wakonda 52, Gayville-Volin 15
Lemmon 54, Newell 51
Lennox 61, Platte-Geddes 27
McCook Central/Montrose 59, Beresford 49
Menno 47, Alcester-Hudson 46
New Underwood 64, Jones County 21
Rapid City Stevens 58, Pierre 38
Sully Buttes 57, Highmore-Harrold 31
Tiospa Zina Tribal 53, Britton-Hecla 28
Vermillion 63, Parkston 60
Wagner 50, Bon Homme 39
Waverly-South Shore 73, Leola/Frederick 28
High School Hockey
Boys
Brookings Rangers 4 Huron All Stars 0
Girls
Sioux Falls Flyers 7 Mitchell Marlins 2