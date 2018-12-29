Saturday, December 29, 2018
Saturday AM Scoreboard

rodfisher

Men’s College Basketball

SDSU 100 Western Illinois 58

USD at NDSU PPD to noon Saturday

Women’s College Basketball

SDSU 93 Western Illinois 84

Dordt 80 Dakota State 57

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Roncalli 62, Belle Fourche 34

Alliance, Neb. 96, Oelrichs 27

Breckenridge, Minn. 79, Bridgewater-Emery 77

Chadron, Neb. 50, Custer 38

SF O Gorman 67, Mitchell 43

Tea Area 76, Vermillion 40

Yankton 72, Dominican, Wis. 52

Hoop City Classic

Mitchell Christian 59, Dominican, Wis. 50

Swiftel Classic

Viborg-Hurley 55, Deuel 37

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Alliance, Neb. 59, Oelrichs 33

Belle Fourche 59, Aberdeen Roncalli 55

Chadron, Neb. 57, Custer 21

Flandreau 60, Dell Rapids 56

Garretson 73, Dell Rapids St. Mary 67

Kadoka Area 73, Stanley County 25

St. Thomas More 55, Madison 36

Vermillion 55, Tea Area 42

Hoop City Classic

Mitchell 59, Waconia, Minn. 50

Swiftel Classic

Howard 47, Tiospa Zina Tribal 38

Viborg-Hurley 61, Lake Preston 52

ECHL

Idaho Steelheads 9, Rapid City Rush 1

High School Hockey

Girls

Watertown Lakers 3, AHuron All Stars 1

Boys

Huron All Stars at Mitchell Marlins PPD