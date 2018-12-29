Saturday AM Scoreboard
Men’s College Basketball
SDSU 100 Western Illinois 58
USD at NDSU PPD to noon Saturday
Women’s College Basketball
SDSU 93 Western Illinois 84
Dordt 80 Dakota State 57
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Roncalli 62, Belle Fourche 34
Alliance, Neb. 96, Oelrichs 27
Breckenridge, Minn. 79, Bridgewater-Emery 77
Chadron, Neb. 50, Custer 38
SF O Gorman 67, Mitchell 43
Tea Area 76, Vermillion 40
Yankton 72, Dominican, Wis. 52
Hoop City Classic
Mitchell Christian 59, Dominican, Wis. 50
Swiftel Classic
Viborg-Hurley 55, Deuel 37
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Alliance, Neb. 59, Oelrichs 33
Belle Fourche 59, Aberdeen Roncalli 55
Chadron, Neb. 57, Custer 21
Flandreau 60, Dell Rapids 56
Garretson 73, Dell Rapids St. Mary 67
Kadoka Area 73, Stanley County 25
St. Thomas More 55, Madison 36
Vermillion 55, Tea Area 42
Hoop City Classic
Mitchell 59, Waconia, Minn. 50
Swiftel Classic
Howard 47, Tiospa Zina Tribal 38
Viborg-Hurley 61, Lake Preston 52
ECHL
Idaho Steelheads 9, Rapid City Rush 1
High School Hockey
Girls
Watertown Lakers 3, AHuron All Stars 1
Boys
Huron All Stars at Mitchell Marlins PPD