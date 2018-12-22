Saturday AM Scoreboard
Women’s College Basketball
Indiana 68 USD 60
DWU 74 St. Francis 51
Mount Marty 82 Lake Forest College 63
Men’s College Basketball
Southern Mississippi 66 USD 60
High School Basketball
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Christian 67, Waverly-South Shore 28
Beresford 50, Chester Area 47
Bridgewater-Emery 74, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 36
Canistota 58, Elk Point-Jefferson 49
Colman-Egan 66, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 22
Colome 46, Freeman Academy/Marion 45
De Smet 51, Arlington 47
Dell Rapids St. Mary 69, Estelline/Hendricks 33
Deubrook Area 60, Lake Preston 47
Harding County 58, Edgemont 53
Highmore-Harrold 53, Wessington Springs 34
Ipswich 48, Florence/Henry 44
Jones County 65, Burke 48
Lemmon 61, Belle Fourche 51
Lyman 64, Stanley County 60
Milbank 60, Webster 59
Mobridge-Pollock 78, Sisseton 76, OT
Sioux Falls Lincoln 44, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 42
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 77, Pierre 40
Sturgis Brown 56, Lead-Deadwood 34
Sully Buttes 72, Wall 35
Timber Lake 58, Faith 42
Tiospa Zina Tribal 69, Redfield/Doland 53
Tri-State, N.D. 59, Great Plains Lutheran 44
Upton, Wyo. 63, New Underwood 21
Watertown 51, Aberdeen Central 33
Winner 71, Parkston 42
Yankton 68, Harrisburg 59
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 38, Watertown 37
Belle Fourche 65, Lemmon 40
Bridgewater-Emery 55, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 44
Burke 63, Jones County 29
Colome 48, Freeman Academy/Marion 34
Edgemont 38, Harding County 33
Faith 69, Timber Lake 47
Highmore-Harrold 59, Wessington Springs 32
Ipswich 48, Florence/Henry 31
Mobridge-Pollock 61, Sisseton 37
New Underwood 54, Upton-Sundance, Wyo. 21
Parker 42, Elk Point-Jefferson 37
Redfield/Doland 55, Tiospa Zina Tribal 39
Sioux Falls Christian 65, Wagner 34
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 56, Pierre 47
Sturgis Brown 44, Lead-Deadwood 29
Sunshine Bible Academy 49, Iroquois 34
Winner 68, Parkston 48
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, N.D. 61, Wilmot 41
ECHL
Rapid City Rush 4 Wichita Thunder 3 SO