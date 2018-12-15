Saturday AM Scoreboard
College Football
FCS Semifinals
#1 NDSU 44 #5 SDSU 21
Women’s College Basketball
SDSU 97 Savannah State 49
Northern State 57 Minot State 54
Minnesota Duluth 51 USF 36
Men’s College Basketball
Northern State 85 Minot State 72
USF 73 Minnesota Duluth 66
NBA G League
Santa Cruz 94 Sioux Falls Skyforce 89
High School Basketball
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 69, Spearfish 45
Aberdeen Roncalli 61, Milbank 44
Arlington 66, Elkton-Lake Benton 44
Bennett County 60, Gordon/Rushville, Neb. 58
Bon Homme 59, Scotland 8
Clark/Willow Lake 55, Britton-Hecla 32
Colman-Egan 67, Castlewood 61
Corsica/Stickney 70, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 47
Dakota Valley 92, Canton 22
Gayville-Volin 66, Alcester-Hudson 58
Highmore-Harrold 71, Wolsey-Wessington 53
Huron 75, Rapid City Stevens 71, OT
James Valley Christian 72, Sunshine Bible Academy 51
Jones County 65, Wall 45
Kadoka Area 72, Dupree 61
Lemmon 62, Beach, N.D. 53
McCook Central/Montrose 58, Howard 48
Miller 59, Winner 57
Morrill, Neb. 49, Edgemont 43
Newell 54, Tiospaye Topa 43
Pierre 66, Douglas 56
Potter County 67, Northwestern 51
Rapid City Central 62, Mitchell 44
Redfield/Doland 78, Groton Area 67
Sioux Falls Lincoln 52, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 48
St. Thomas More 56, Alliance, Neb. 50
Tea Area 80, Dell Rapids 60
Tri-State, N.D. 73, Florence/Henry 63
Tri-Valley 57, Chester 51
Watertown 52, Harrisburg 45
Lakota Nation Invitational
Makosica
Consolation Semifinal
Little Wound 70, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 69
Tiospa Zina Tribal 71, Lower Brule 52
Semifinal
White River 71, Omaha Nation, Neb. 40
Paha Sapa
Consolation Semifinal
Marty Indian 62, Oelrichs 60
St. Francis Indian 68, Crazy Horse 53
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 54, Spearfish 36
Aberdeen Roncalli 57, Milbank 39
Alcester-Hudson 38, Gayville-Volin 30
Beach, N.D. 58, Lemmon 40
Bridgewater-Emery 64, Canistota 37
Chester 47, Tri-Valley 38
Clark/Willow Lake 55, Britton-Hecla 20
Corsica/Stickney 58, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 35
Dell Rapids 67, Tea Area 60
Gordon/Rushville, Neb. 54, Bennett County 37
Great Plains Lutheran 46, Wilmot 30
Harrisburg 61, Watertown 24
James Valley Christian 48, Sunshine Bible Academy 38
Kadoka Area 79, Dupree 57
Langford 52, Ipswich 40
McCook Central/Montrose 61, Howard 45
Morrill, Neb. 32, Edgemont 25
Newell 58, Tiospaye Topa 41
Rapid City Stevens 49, Huron 34
Sioux Falls Christian 41, Elk Point-Jefferson 25
Sioux Falls Washington 51, Moorhead, Minn. 47
Wall 54, Jones County 32
West Central 65, Wagner 25
Lakota Nation Invitational
Makosica
Consolation Semifinal
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 49, Lower Brule 45
White River 65, Little Wound 41
Semifinal
Crow Creek 71, Red Cloud 55
Todd County 67, Pine Ridge 60
Paha Sapa
Consolation Semifinal
McLaughlin 56, Crazy Horse 43
Oelrichs 67, Omaha Nation, Neb. 61
Semifinal
Custer 35, Marty Indian 26
St. Francis Indian 72, Tiospa Zina Tribal 58
Stateline Shootout at Belle Fourche, S.D.
Belle Fourche 67, Sundance, Wyo. 23
USHL
Sioux Falls Stampede 5 Green Bay Gamblers 2
ECHL
Rapid City Rush 2 Utah Grizzlies 1
High School Hokey
Girls
Oahe Lady Capitals 4 Rushmore Thunder 1