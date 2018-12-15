Saturday, December 15, 2018
Saturday AM Scoreboard

rodfisher

College Football

FCS Semifinals
#1 NDSU 44 #5 SDSU 21

Women’s College Basketball

SDSU 97 Savannah State 49

Northern State 57 Minot State 54

Minnesota Duluth 51 USF 36

Men’s College Basketball

Northern State 85 Minot State 72

USF 73 Minnesota Duluth 66

NBA G League

Santa Cruz 94 Sioux Falls Skyforce 89

High School Basketball

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Central 69, Spearfish 45

Aberdeen Roncalli 61, Milbank 44

Arlington 66, Elkton-Lake Benton 44

Bennett County 60, Gordon/Rushville, Neb. 58

Bon Homme 59, Scotland 8

Clark/Willow Lake 55, Britton-Hecla 32

Colman-Egan 67, Castlewood 61

Corsica/Stickney 70, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 47

Dakota Valley 92, Canton 22

Gayville-Volin 66, Alcester-Hudson 58

Highmore-Harrold 71, Wolsey-Wessington 53

Huron 75, Rapid City Stevens 71, OT

James Valley Christian 72, Sunshine Bible Academy 51

Jones County 65, Wall 45

Kadoka Area 72, Dupree 61

Lemmon 62, Beach, N.D. 53

McCook Central/Montrose 58, Howard 48

Miller 59, Winner 57

Morrill, Neb. 49, Edgemont 43

Newell 54, Tiospaye Topa 43

Pierre 66, Douglas 56

Potter County 67, Northwestern 51

Rapid City Central 62, Mitchell 44

Redfield/Doland 78, Groton Area 67

Sioux Falls Lincoln 52, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 48

St. Thomas More 56, Alliance, Neb. 50

Tea Area 80, Dell Rapids 60

Tri-State, N.D. 73, Florence/Henry 63

Tri-Valley 57, Chester 51

Watertown 52, Harrisburg 45

Lakota Nation Invitational

Makosica

Consolation Semifinal

Little Wound 70, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 69

Tiospa Zina Tribal 71, Lower Brule 52

Semifinal

White River 71, Omaha Nation, Neb. 40

Paha Sapa

Consolation Semifinal

Marty Indian 62, Oelrichs 60

St. Francis Indian 68, Crazy Horse 53

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Central 54, Spearfish 36

Aberdeen Roncalli 57, Milbank 39

Alcester-Hudson 38, Gayville-Volin 30

Beach, N.D. 58, Lemmon 40

Bridgewater-Emery 64, Canistota 37

Chester 47, Tri-Valley 38

Clark/Willow Lake 55, Britton-Hecla 20

Corsica/Stickney 58, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 35

Dell Rapids 67, Tea Area 60

Gordon/Rushville, Neb. 54, Bennett County 37

Great Plains Lutheran 46, Wilmot 30

Harrisburg 61, Watertown 24

James Valley Christian 48, Sunshine Bible Academy 38

Kadoka Area 79, Dupree 57

Langford 52, Ipswich 40

McCook Central/Montrose 61, Howard 45

Morrill, Neb. 32, Edgemont 25

Newell 58, Tiospaye Topa 41

Rapid City Stevens 49, Huron 34

Sioux Falls Christian 41, Elk Point-Jefferson 25

Sioux Falls Washington 51, Moorhead, Minn. 47

Wall 54, Jones County 32

West Central 65, Wagner 25

Lakota Nation Invitational

Makosica

Consolation Semifinal

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 49, Lower Brule 45

White River 65, Little Wound 41

Semifinal

Crow Creek 71, Red Cloud 55

Todd County 67, Pine Ridge 60

Paha Sapa

Consolation Semifinal

McLaughlin 56, Crazy Horse 43

Oelrichs 67, Omaha Nation, Neb. 61

Semifinal

Custer 35, Marty Indian 26

St. Francis Indian 72, Tiospa Zina Tribal 58

Stateline Shootout at Belle Fourche, S.D.

Belle Fourche 67, Sundance, Wyo. 23

USHL

Sioux Falls Stampede 5 Green Bay Gamblers 2

ECHL

Rapid City Rush 2 Utah Grizzlies 1

High School Hokey

Girls

Oahe Lady Capitals 4 Rushmore Thunder 1