Saturday AM Scoreboard

USHL

Muskegon 4 Sioux Falls Stampede 2 ECHL Rapid City Rush 4 Utah Grizzlies 3 Men’s College Basketball

Concordia 93 vs. Dakota State 60 Women’s College Basketball Mount Marty 70, York College 64 College Volleyball USD def. Oral Roberts 25-22, 25-19, 27-25 High School Volleyball

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Britton-Hecla, 25-9, 25-14, 25-20

Alcester-Hudson def. Canton, 25-17, 25-22, 25-16

Andes Central/Dakota Christian def. Mitchell Christian, 25-14, 25-18, 25-17

Avon def. Menno, 25-14, 25-12, 25-19

Baltic def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-6, 25-19, 25-10

Castlewood def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-13, 25-6, 25-11

Colman-Egan def. Gayville-Volin, 25-15, 25-23, 25-15

Colome def. Centerville, 8-25, 25-12, 25-17, 26-24

Corsica-Stickney def. Scotland, 25-15, 25-21, 25-19

Dakota Valley def. Vermillion, 25-13, 25-16, 25-12

Deuel def. Flandreau, 25-23, 15-25, 25-20, 19-25, 17-15

Dupree def. Wakpala, 25-10, 25-11, 25-17

Hanson def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-23, 18-25, 27-25, 25-18

Herreid/Selby Area def. North Central, 25-14, 25-11, 25-22

Huron def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 18-25, 18-25, 25-22, 25-21, 15-13

Kimball/White Lake def. Wessington Springs, 25-12, 25-15, 25-21

Leola/Frederick def. Ipswich, 25-10, 25-17, 25-14

McCook Central/Montrose def. Canistota, 25-8, 25-8, 25-19

Miller def. Ethan, 25-14, 25-19, 25-21

Redfield def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-17, 25-22, 25-13

Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Pierre, 25-11, 26-24, 25-14

Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Sioux Falls Christian, 25-20, 25-18, 25-16

Sunshine Bible Academy def. Flandreau Indian, 25-11, 25-10, 25-15

Wagner def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-15, 25-12, 25-13

Warner def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-16, 25-18, 25-16

Waverly-South Shore def. Waubay/Summit, 25-20, 25-20, 25-20

Webster Area def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-13, 25-18, 25-20

East – West Invitational Tournament

Brookings def. Douglas, 25-12, 25-9

Brookings def. Sturgis Brown, 25-11, 25-19

Brookings def. Rapid City Central, 25-14, 25-14

Harrisburg def. Spearfish, 25-17, 25-20

Rapid City Stevens def. Yankton, 25-20, 25-12

Yankton def. Spearfish, 25-18, 25-23

New Underwood Triangular

New Underwood def. Edgemont, 25-9, 25-17, 25-9

New Underwood def. Wall, 25-13, 16-25, 25-18, 25-22

White River Triangular

Kadoka Area def. White River, 26-28, 25-23, 25-13, 17-25, 15-12

Pine Ridge def. White River, 17-25, 33-31, 25-12, 25-17

Pine Ridge def. Kadoka Area, 18-25, 14-25, 25-23, 27-25, 16-14 South Dakota State Competitive Cheer Championship

Class “A”

1 Sioux Valley 293.5

2 Dell Rapids

3 Parkston

Competitive Dance

Class “A”

1 Dakota Valley 279.83

2 Platte-Geddes

3 Winner