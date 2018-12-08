Saturday, December 8, 2018
Sports 

Saturday AM Scoreboard

Men’s College Basketball

SDSU 101, Southern 92

Sioux Falls 91, Concordia-St. Paul 81

Augustana 88, Winona State 80

Northern State 84, Bemidji State 73

Women’s College Basketball

Sioux Falls 83, Concordia-St. Paul 74

Augustana 78, Winona State 67

Northern State 69, Bemidji State 57

College Wrestling

Northern State 44, Dickinson State 6

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Christian 59, Warner 39

Alcester-Hudson 60, Freeman Academy/Marion 56

Baltic 55, Beresford 48

Belle Fourche 61, Hill City 44

Brookings 55, Aberdeen Central 51

Burke 64, Scotland 44

Canistota 66, Centerville 32

Castlewood 58, Deuel 46

Dell Rapids St. Mary 70, Colman-Egan 56

Deubrook 48, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 39

Edgemont 50, New Underwood 37

Elkton-Lake Benton 66, Lake Preston 64

Flandreau 71, Chester 48

Hamlin 70, Florence/Henry 34

Hanson 71, Ethan 47

Harrisburg 66, Western Christian, Iowa 55

Kimball/White Lake 68, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 41

Oelrichs 67, Lead-Deadwood 59

Sioux Falls Christian 57, Lennox 45

Sioux Falls Lincoln 68, Watertown 32

Sioux Falls Washington 69, Huron 64

Stanley County 67, Bennett County 44

Timber Lake 72, Lemmon 50

Tiospa Zina 63, Standing Rock, N.D. 54

Todd County 71, Valentine, Neb. 53

Tri-State, N.D. 57, Waubay/Summit 32

Tri-Valley 77, Garretson 53

Vermillion 54, Bon Homme 47

Viborg-Hurley 82, Freeman 37

Waverly-South Shore 65, Wilmot 61

West Central 54, Dell Rapids 50

White River 71, Jones County 47

Winner 69, Wagner 43

Energy Classic

Cheyenne Central, Wyo. 50, Rapid City Central 41

Gettysburg Tournament

Gettysburg 67, Shippensburg, Pa. 52

Lutheran Tip-Off Tournament

Northland Lutheran, Wis. 66, Great Plains Lutheran 37

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Alcester-Hudson 62, Freeman Academy/Marion 32

Belle Fourche 43, Hill City 40

Beresford 68, Baltic 13

Brandon Valley 59, Rapid City Stevens 30

Brookings 41, Aberdeen Central 29

Chamberlain 57, Lyman 51

Colman-Egan 55, Dell Rapids St. Mary 44

DeSmet 64, Estelline/Hendricks 27

Deubrook 55, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 11

Flandreau 66, Chester 28

Freeman 46, Viborg-Hurley 18

Hamlin 59, Florence/Henry 32

Harrisburg 64, Western Christian, Iowa 54

Kimball/White Lake 56, Burke 44

Lake Preston 57, Elkton-Lake Benton 19

Langford 54, Leola/Frederick 20

Lennox 55, Sioux Falls Christian 44

Mitchell Christian 45, Iroquois 18

New Underwood 58, Edgemont 17

Parkston 84, Tea Area 80, OT

Sioux Falls Lincoln 53, Watertown 44

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 53, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 40

Sioux Falls Washington 67, Huron 34

Sturgis Brown 56, Douglas 43

Sully Buttes 59, Eureka/Bowdle 13

Timber Lake 64, Lemmon 46

Todd County 78, Valentine, Neb. 38

Vermillion 42, Bon Homme 31

Warner 39, Aberdeen Christian 19

Waubay/Summit 59, Tri-State, N.D. 41

Waverly-South Shore 65, Wilmot 27

Winner 71, Wagner 27

Yankton 48, Spearfish 44

Energy Classic

Rapid City Central 60, Campbell County, Wyo. 56

Lutheran Tip-Off Tournament

Northland Lutheran, Wis. 48, Great Plains Lutheran 37

ECHL Hockey

Wichita Thunder 5, Rapid City Rush 1

High School Girls Prep Hockey

Aberdeen Cougars 16, Huron All Stars 0