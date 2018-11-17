Saturday AM Scoreboard
High School Volleyball
State “AA” Tournament in Sioux Falls
Semifinals
Rapid City Stevens def. Watertown (25-20, 31-29, 27-29, 25-16)
Sioux Falls Washington def. Sioux Falls O’Gorman (25-11, 25-19, 25-18)
Consolation
Brookings def. Huron (25-17, 29-27, 26-24)
Mitchell def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt (25-15, 21-25, 25-14, 25-18)
State “A” Tournament in Sioux Falls
Semifinals
Miller def. Elk Point-Jefferson (20-25, 25-18, 25-10, 25-17)
Sioux Falls Christian 3 def. McCook Central/Montrose (25-18, 25-22, 25-18)
Consolation
Winner def. Rapid City Christian (25-13, 25-21, 18-25, 25-17)
Parker def. Aberdeen Roncalli (25-8, 19-25, 25-23, 25-20)
State “B” Tournamentm in Sioux Falls
Semifinals
Northwestern def. Faith (25-16, 25-18, 25-22)
Warner def. Chester Area (25-20, 23-25, 25-21, 25-23)
Consolation
Faulkton Area 3 vs. Kimball/White Lake 1 (25-19, 17-25, 25-22, 25-22)
Burke def. Ethan (25-21, 22-25, 25-19, 25-23)
Men’s College Basketball
High Point 60 USD 56
Florida Gulf Coast 84 SDSU 78
Northern State 82 Black Hills State 50
Augustana 70 South Dakota Mines 51
Women’s College Basketball
USF 64 South Dakota Mines 49
Black Hills State 66 William Jewell 62
USHL
Sioux Falls Stampede 4 Lincoln Stars 3 OT
ECHL
Idaho Steelheads 3 Rapid City Rush 2