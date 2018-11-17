Saturday, November 17, 2018
Latest:
Sports 

Saturday AM Scoreboard

rodfisher

High School Volleyball

State “AA” Tournament in Sioux Falls

Semifinals

Rapid City Stevens def. Watertown (25-20, 31-29, 27-29, 25-16)

Sioux Falls Washington def. Sioux Falls O’Gorman (25-11, 25-19, 25-18)

Consolation

Brookings def. Huron (25-17, 29-27, 26-24)

Mitchell def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt (25-15, 21-25, 25-14, 25-18)

State “A” Tournament in Sioux Falls

Semifinals

Miller def. Elk Point-Jefferson (20-25, 25-18, 25-10, 25-17)

Sioux Falls Christian 3 def. McCook Central/Montrose (25-18, 25-22, 25-18)

Consolation

Winner def. Rapid City Christian (25-13, 25-21, 18-25, 25-17)

Parker def. Aberdeen Roncalli (25-8, 19-25, 25-23, 25-20)

State “B” Tournamentm in Sioux Falls

Semifinals

Northwestern def. Faith (25-16, 25-18, 25-22)

Warner def. Chester Area (25-20, 23-25, 25-21, 25-23)

Consolation

Faulkton Area 3 vs. Kimball/White Lake 1 (25-19, 17-25, 25-22, 25-22)

Burke def. Ethan (25-21, 22-25, 25-19, 25-23)

Men’s College Basketball

High Point 60 USD 56

Florida Gulf Coast 84 SDSU 78

Northern State 82 Black Hills State 50

Augustana 70 South Dakota Mines 51

Women’s College Basketball

USF 64 South Dakota Mines 49

Black Hills State 66 William Jewell 62

USHL

Sioux Falls Stampede 4 Lincoln Stars 3 OT

ECHL

Idaho Steelheads 3 Rapid City Rush 2