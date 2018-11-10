Saturday, November 10, 2018
Saturday AM Scoreboard

High School Football

Class “9B” Championship

Colome 48 Sully Buttes 42 (F/OT)

Class “11B” Championship

Sioux Falls Christian 43 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 8

Class “11AA” Championship

Pierre 38 Huron 20

Women’s College Basketball

SDSU 80 Florida Gulf Coast 62

USF 91 Ouchita Baptist 44

Pittsburg State 94 Northern State 81

Augustana 75 Washburn 67

Men’s College Basketball

Augustana 75 Southern Arkansas 67

USF 89 Fort Hays State 70

South Dakota Mines 80 Texas A & M-Kingsville 71
Women’s College Soccer

Central Regional

Central Missouri 3 Augustana 1

College Volleyball

USD def. UND 25-23, 25-16, 25-20

Purdue Fort Wayne def. SDSU 0 25-19, 25-11, 25-18

NSIC Semifinals

SMSU def. Northern State 25-16, 25-17, 23-25, 26-28, 15-9

North Star Tournament

Dakota State 3def. Dickinson State 25-13, 25-17, 22-25, 25-22

Dakota State def. Bellevue 25-20, 25-23, 20-25, 19-25, 15-9

USHL

Lincoln Stars 2 Sioux Falls Stampede 1

ECHL

Rapid City Rush 4 Fort Wayne Komets 2