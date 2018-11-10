Saturday AM Scoreboard
High School Football
Class “9B” Championship
Colome 48 Sully Buttes 42 (F/OT)
Class “11B” Championship
Sioux Falls Christian 43 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 8
Class “11AA” Championship
Pierre 38 Huron 20
Women’s College Basketball
SDSU 80 Florida Gulf Coast 62
USF 91 Ouchita Baptist 44
Pittsburg State 94 Northern State 81
Augustana 75 Washburn 67
Men’s College Basketball
Augustana 75 Southern Arkansas 67
USF 89 Fort Hays State 70
South Dakota Mines 80 Texas A & M-Kingsville 71
Women’s College Soccer
Central Regional
Central Missouri 3 Augustana 1
College Volleyball
USD def. UND 25-23, 25-16, 25-20
Purdue Fort Wayne def. SDSU 0 25-19, 25-11, 25-18
NSIC Semifinals
SMSU def. Northern State 25-16, 25-17, 23-25, 26-28, 15-9
North Star Tournament
Dakota State 3def. Dickinson State 25-13, 25-17, 22-25, 25-22
Dakota State def. Bellevue 25-20, 25-23, 20-25, 19-25, 15-9
USHL
Lincoln Stars 2 Sioux Falls Stampede 1
ECHL
Rapid City Rush 4 Fort Wayne Komets 2