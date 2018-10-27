Saturday AM Scoreboard
Women’s Colleaga Soccer
SDSU 2 UND 1 (2OT)
NDSU 1 USD 0
MSU-Mankato 2 Augustana 0
USF 3 Upper Iowa 1
Northern State 3 Minnesota Crookston 0
College Volleyball
Denver 3 SDSU 0
USD 3 Western Illinois 0
Upper Iowa 3 Augustana 0
Minnesota-Duluth 3 Northern State 2
USF 3 MSU-Mankato 1
Chadron State 3 South Dakota Mines 1
Metro State-Denver 3 Black Hills State 0
Valley City State 3 Dakota State 1
Women’s College Basketball
Presentation 94 Providence 49
Men’s College Basketball
Presentation 136 Providence 81
Doane 91 Dakota State 70
USHL
Sioux Falls Stampede 3 Sioux City Muskateers 2