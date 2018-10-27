Saturday, October 27, 2018
Sports 

Saturday AM Scoreboard

rodfisher

Women’s Colleaga Soccer

SDSU 2 UND 1 (2OT)

NDSU 1 USD 0

MSU-Mankato 2 Augustana 0

USF 3 Upper Iowa 1

Northern State 3 Minnesota Crookston 0

College Volleyball

Denver 3 SDSU 0

USD 3 Western Illinois 0

Upper Iowa 3 Augustana 0

Minnesota-Duluth 3 Northern State 2

USF 3 MSU-Mankato 1

Chadron State 3 South Dakota Mines 1

Metro State-Denver 3 Black Hills State 0

Valley City State 3 Dakota State 1

Women’s College Basketball

Presentation 94 Providence 49

Men’s College Basketball

Presentation 136 Providence 81

Doane 91 Dakota State 70

USHL

Sioux Falls Stampede 3 Sioux City Muskateers 2