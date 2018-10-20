Saturday AM Scoreboard
USHL
Sioux Falls Stampede 6 – Waterloo 5 OT
College Volleyball
South Dakota 3 – South Dakota St. 0
Northern St. 3 – Sioux Falls 1
Augustana 3 – Minot St. 0
Dakota St. 3 – Presentation 0
Dakota Wesleyan 3 – York 0
Women’s College Soccer
South Dakota St. 1 – Omaha 0
Augustana 7 – Minnesota Crookston 0
Minnesota St. Mankato 1 – Northern St. 0
Minnesota Duluth 2 – Southwest Minnesota St. 1
St. Cloud State 2 – Sioux Falls 0
High School Volleyball
Adrian, Minn. def. Garretson, 25-13, 25-23, 26-24
Andes Central/Dakota Christian def. Mitchell Christian, 25-15, 25-15, 25-23
Avon def. Menno, 18-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-13
Baltic def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-23, 25-23, 25-20
Belle Fourche def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-20, 25-20, 25-19
Canton def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-19, 25-19, 25-18
Castlewood def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 23-25, 25-14, 25-18, 25-11
Dakota Valley def. Vermillion, 25-16, 25-19, 25-21
DeSmet def. Iroquois, 25-6, 25-11, 25-12
Dupree def. Wakpala, 25-9, 25-8, 25-5
Faith def. Potter County, 25-13, 25-15, 25-12
Flandreau def. Deuel, 25-20, 25-21, 25-19
Groton Area def. Milbank Area, 22-25, 25-17, 25-16, 26-24
Hanson def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-18, 21-25, 25-12, 25-12
Huron def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 25-15, 25-18, 25-12
Ipswich def. Leola/Frederick, 25-17, 25-20, 25-15
Madison def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 23-25, 25-22, 25-23, 17-25, 15-12
Marty Indian def. Crazy Horse, 25-7, 25-13, 25-16
McCook Central/Montrose def. Canistota, 25-17, 25-22, 25-18
Redfield/Doland def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-15, 25-19, 22-25, 25-27, 15-9
Sioux Falls Christian def. Jackson County Central, Minn., 25-18, 25-20, 25-21
Sioux Falls Washington def. Mitchell, 27-25, 25-17, 23-25, 25-21
Sully Buttes def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-23, 25-23, 14-25, 20-25, 15-11
Timber Lake def. Newell, 23-25, 25-20, 27-25, 25-20
Tri-Valley def. Tea Area, 25-17, 25-17, 10-25, 25-16
Warner def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-15, 25-9, 25-12
Waverly-South Shore def. Waubay/Summit, 25-12, 25-12, 25-19
Webster def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-12, 25-15, 25-17
East – West Invitational Tournament
Brookings def. Sturgis, 25-11, 25-12
Brookings def. Douglas, 25-9, 25-11
Rapid City Central def. Brandon Valley, 25-27, 25-15, 26-24
Rapid City Stevens def. Yankton, 25-16, 25-10
Watertown def. Rapid City Central, 25-20, 25-19
Yankton def. Spearfish, 14-25, 27-25, 26-24