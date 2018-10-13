Saturday, October 13, 2018
Latest:
Sports 

Saturday AM Scoreboard

rodfisher

High School Football

Beresford 41, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 24

Bison 78, Crazy Horse 0

Bon Homme 58, Platte-Geddes 8

Brandon Valley 34, Yankton 9

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 55, Sioux Valley 12

Britton-Hecla 47, Great Plains Lutheran 7

Canton 48, Wagner 12

Chamberlain 20, Stanley County 7

Colome 70, Avon 8

Corsica-Stickney 20, Gayville-Volin 18

Custer 26, Lead-Deadwood 13

Dakota Valley 50, Lennox 18

Dell Rapids 34, Flandreau 18

Dell Rapids St. Mary 36, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 6

Deubrook Area 65, Estelline/Hendricks 34

Deuel 44, Waverly-South Shore 6

Elk Point-Jefferson 43, Vermillion 27

Elkton-Lake Benton 30, Castlewood 26

Florence/Henry 52, Tri-State 14

Garretson 44, Canistota/Freeman 22

Gregory 36, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 12

Groton Area 21, Redfield/Doland 14

Hamlin 21, Clark/Willow Lake 7

Harrisburg 21, Mitchell 17

Herreid/Selby Area 54, Lemmon/McIntosh 14

Huron 28, Spearfish 0

Irene-Wakonda 52, Baltic 8

Kadoka Area 58, Hill City 40

Kimball/White Lake 54, Lyman 0

Madison 49, Tri-Valley 18

Milbank Area 48, Sisseton 0

Northwestern 48, Iroquois 0

Parker 34, Hanson 0

Potter County 34, Sunshine Bible Academy 0

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 39, Pierre 34

St. Thomas More 21, Belle Fourche 20

Sturgis 42, Pine Ridge 22

Sully Buttes 50, Faulkton Area 12

Tea Area 36, Sioux Falls Christian 16

Timber Lake 42, Philip 28

Todd County 51, St. Francis Indian 0

Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 28, Scotland 8

Viborg-Hurley 54, Howard 52, OT

Wall 58, Edgemont 6

Warner 40, Eureka/Bowdle 0

Watertown 34, Aberdeen Central 20

Webster Area 46, Dakota Hills 8

West Central 47, McCook Central/Montrose 0

Winner 40, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 0

College College Volleyball

Omaha def USD (25-21, 10-25, 26-24, 25-23)

SDSU def Western Illinois (22-25, 25-14, 25-21, 25-27, 16-14)

USF def Mary (25-14, 25-15, 25-14)

Northern State def Wayne State (25-22, 25-20, 25-14)

Augustana def MSU-Moorhead (25-22, 22-25, 25-18, 25-18)

Morningside def Dakota State (25-22, 25-21, 25-20)

Presentation def Mount Marty (25-18, 25-19, 25-17)

DWU def College of Saint Mary 1 (25-16, 25-23, 19-25, 25-23)

Women’s College Soccer

USF 1 Minot State 1 OT

Augustana 1 Northern State 0