Saturday, October 6, 2018
Latest:
Sports 

Saturday AM Scoreboard

rodfisher

High School Girls Tennis
State Tournament
Team Standings: Day 3 Complete

1 O’Gorman 475

2 Rapid City Stevens 466

3 Lincoln 422.5

4 Watertown 401.5

5 Brandon Valley 331

High School Football

Aberdeen Roncalli 13, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 0

Alcester-Hudson 66, Centerville 12

Arlington/Lake Preston 52, Estelline/Hendricks 8

Baltic 24, Parker 8

Belle Fourche 68, Pine Ridge 14

Beresford 55, Flandreau 8

Brandon Valley 34, Watertown 7

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 48, McCook Central/Montrose 6

Britton-Hecla 48, Waverly-South Shore 0

Canistota 48, Hanson 8

Canton 35, Lennox 18

Castlewood 29, Colman-Egan 16

Colome 60, Corsica-Stickney 8

Dakota Valley 29, West Central 27

Dell Rapids 41, Milbank Area 12

Elkton-Lake Benton 28, Dell Rapids St. Mary 20

Garretson 35, Viborg-Hurley 8

Hamlin 42, Deuel 18

Harding County 52, Newell 0

Harrisburg 14, Brookings 7

Hitchcock-Tulare 36, Northwestern 8

Howard 45, Chester Area 7

Irene-Wakonda 64, Menno/Marion 22

Jones County/White River 42, Kadoka Area 20

Kimball/White Lake 43, Platte-Geddes 8

Lemmon/McIntosh 60, Bison 24

Madison 10, Tea Area 7

Miller/Highmore-Harrold 56, Parkston 30

Mobridge-Pollock 43, Sisseton 6

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 40, Chamberlain 12

New Underwood 50, Edgemont 0

Pierre 42, Mitchell 14

Potter County 48, Herreid/Selby Area 14

Rapid City Central 19, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 18

Rapid City Christian 44, Lyman 8

Red Cloud 46, Custer 35

Scotland 46, Avon 20

Sioux Falls Christian 38, Tri-Valley 0

Sioux Falls Lincoln 31, Rapid City Stevens 20

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 41, Huron 9

Sioux Falls Washington 35, Aberdeen Central 13

Sioux Valley 22, Elk Point-Jefferson 17

St. Thomas More 21, Hot Springs 14

Sully Buttes 44, Langford 8

Tiospa Zina Tribal 42, Iroquois 6

Todd County 60, McLaughlin 6

Tri-State 50, Great Plains Lutheran 13

Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 52, Gayville-Volin 8

Vermillion 47, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 16

Webster Area 58, Florence/Henry 8

Winner 38, Wagner 0

Wolsey-Wessington 34, Gregory 13

Yankton 77, Sturgis 42

College Volleyball

Denver 3 USD 0

SMSU 3 Minnesota Duluth 1

USF 3 St. Cloud State 1

Northern State 3 Upper Iowa 1

Augustana 3 Minnesota-Crookston 0

Black Hills State 3 Western State 0

Women’s College Soccer

USF 0 Concordia-St. Paul 0

Winona State 2 Augustana 1 OT

Minnesota Duluth 2 Northern State 0

USHL

Fargo force 3 Sioux Falls Stampede 1

High School Softball
State “A” Tournament

O’Gorman 17 vs. Watertown 2

Lincoln 8 vs. O’Gorman 2

O’Gorman 15 vs. Yankton 2

Roosevelt 7 vs. Mitchell 0