Saturday AM Scoreboard
High School Girls Tennis
State Tournament
Team Standings: Day 3 Complete
1 O’Gorman 475
2 Rapid City Stevens 466
3 Lincoln 422.5
4 Watertown 401.5
5 Brandon Valley 331
High School Football
Aberdeen Roncalli 13, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 0
Alcester-Hudson 66, Centerville 12
Arlington/Lake Preston 52, Estelline/Hendricks 8
Baltic 24, Parker 8
Belle Fourche 68, Pine Ridge 14
Beresford 55, Flandreau 8
Brandon Valley 34, Watertown 7
Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 48, McCook Central/Montrose 6
Britton-Hecla 48, Waverly-South Shore 0
Canistota 48, Hanson 8
Canton 35, Lennox 18
Castlewood 29, Colman-Egan 16
Colome 60, Corsica-Stickney 8
Dakota Valley 29, West Central 27
Dell Rapids 41, Milbank Area 12
Elkton-Lake Benton 28, Dell Rapids St. Mary 20
Garretson 35, Viborg-Hurley 8
Hamlin 42, Deuel 18
Harding County 52, Newell 0
Harrisburg 14, Brookings 7
Hitchcock-Tulare 36, Northwestern 8
Howard 45, Chester Area 7
Irene-Wakonda 64, Menno/Marion 22
Jones County/White River 42, Kadoka Area 20
Kimball/White Lake 43, Platte-Geddes 8
Lemmon/McIntosh 60, Bison 24
Madison 10, Tea Area 7
Miller/Highmore-Harrold 56, Parkston 30
Mobridge-Pollock 43, Sisseton 6
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 40, Chamberlain 12
New Underwood 50, Edgemont 0
Pierre 42, Mitchell 14
Potter County 48, Herreid/Selby Area 14
Rapid City Central 19, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 18
Rapid City Christian 44, Lyman 8
Red Cloud 46, Custer 35
Scotland 46, Avon 20
Sioux Falls Christian 38, Tri-Valley 0
Sioux Falls Lincoln 31, Rapid City Stevens 20
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 41, Huron 9
Sioux Falls Washington 35, Aberdeen Central 13
Sioux Valley 22, Elk Point-Jefferson 17
St. Thomas More 21, Hot Springs 14
Sully Buttes 44, Langford 8
Tiospa Zina Tribal 42, Iroquois 6
Todd County 60, McLaughlin 6
Tri-State 50, Great Plains Lutheran 13
Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 52, Gayville-Volin 8
Vermillion 47, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 16
Webster Area 58, Florence/Henry 8
Winner 38, Wagner 0
Wolsey-Wessington 34, Gregory 13
Yankton 77, Sturgis 42
College Volleyball
Denver 3 USD 0
SMSU 3 Minnesota Duluth 1
USF 3 St. Cloud State 1
Northern State 3 Upper Iowa 1
Augustana 3 Minnesota-Crookston 0
Black Hills State 3 Western State 0
Women’s College Soccer
USF 0 Concordia-St. Paul 0
Winona State 2 Augustana 1 OT
Minnesota Duluth 2 Northern State 0
USHL
Fargo force 3 Sioux Falls Stampede 1
High School Softball
State “A” Tournament
O’Gorman 17 vs. Watertown 2
Lincoln 8 vs. O’Gorman 2
O’Gorman 15 vs. Yankton 2
Roosevelt 7 vs. Mitchell 0