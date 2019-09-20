Saturated soils across South Dakota; More rain on the way

This week’s US Department of Agriculture Crop Progress Report says topsoil moisture in South Dakota is 49% adequate and 51% surplus.

Weatherology meteorologist Laura Lockwood says the Pierre/Fort Pierre area isn’t flooding like areas of the state to the east, but the ground here is saturated.

Lockwood expects the area to pick up some rain late tonight (Fri.) and early tomorrow morning.

Lockwood says if you’re traveling east from Pierre/Fort Pierre, you’re likely to encounter flooded roadways.

This week’s US Drought Monitor shows no drought anywhere in South Dakota– even the northwest corner which frequently experiences very dry conditions.

