Sarringer Home Run Helps Four Corners to State B Amateur Baseball Tournament Win

MITCHELL, S.D. – Madison put up eight innings in the top of the fourth and nine unanswered to take a commanding 11-3 lead in the first round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament on Sunday at Cadwell Park. But Four Corners responded with nine runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to regain the lead in a 13-11 win during a game that saw the teams combine for 32 hits. Spencer Sarringar sparked the rally, hitting a two-run home run that snuck inside the foul pole in left field. Two batters later, Justin Lester started a string of three consecutive singles and Adam Kaus eventually brought home the go-ahead run on a two-single. Brad Hand, Nathan Hainy, Sarringar, Kaus, Jason Overweg and Kris Dozark each drove in two runs, while Lester was 4-for-5. Four Corners faces the Dell Rapids Mudcats in the second round at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

(mitchellrepublic.com contributed to Story)