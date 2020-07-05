Sanó Positive for COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS – Saturday, the Twins revealed that first baseman Miguel Sanó has tested positive for COVID-19. On Friday, Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey had announced that Willians Astudillo was one of two major leaguers that had tested positive during the intake session in the week leading up to the start of workouts.

Twins’ manager Rocco Baldelli told the Minneapolis Star Tribune, “Our guys that aren’t here are disappointed. Both have worked really hard. They’re ready to get on the field. They know their buddies are out here and taking part. But we basically just have to deal with this, and we have to do it responsibly.”

Astudillo and Sanó are both asymptomatic, but they will remain in quarantine until they test negative at least twice. Sanó signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Twins in January.