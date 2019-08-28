New sinkhole appears; Sanitary sewer work continues in Pierre’s Griffin Park

Just when Pierre city officials thought the sanitary sewer line problem in Griffin Park was fixed, a new sinkhole has appeared.

City utilities director Brad Palmer says last week (Fri.), crews wrapped up repairs on a sewer line break from last month (July 18). He says Monday, the City Water Department encountered a new depression near the same area in Griffin Park.

Palmer says the sewer line requires an emergency fix.

Commissioner Jamie Huizenga asked Palmer how long ago these sewer line problems in Griffin Park may have started.

Palmer says the sewer line that runs through Griffin Park carries two-thirds of the City’s wastewater to the City’s wastewater treatment plant. That wastewater is currently being diverted through a temporary line until a permanent fix can be made.

The City has the impacted area taped off and asks the public to stay away from it.

Approximately 1.2-million gallons of wastewater flow through the City’s wastewater system daily.