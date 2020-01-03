Sanford Pentagon on National To See List

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sports Passport, a national website and app people use to keep track of sporting events they have attended, has listed the Sanford Pentagon as one of its 101 essential experiences for basketball fans. The Sanford Pentagon is joined on the list by historic venues like Madison Square Garden and Rupp Arena as well as major events such as the NBA Finals and the NCAA Final Four. In 2019, the Sanford Pentagon hosted four NCAA Division I men’s basketball games, including Wisconsin vs. Saint Mary’s and Minnesota vs. Oklahoma. In 2020, the Pentagon will once again host the NAIA Division II men’s national tournament, the NSIC men’s and women’s basketball tournaments as well as numerous high school basketball and volleyball events throughout the year. This is the third national recognition for the Sanford Pentagon. The NAIA awarded the Pentagon the Best Championship Venue for the 2017-18 season. The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame named the Pentagon a Top 125 basketball venue in 2016.