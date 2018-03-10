Sanford Pentagon All Star Weekend Rosters Set

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sanford Pentagon/KELOLAND Media Group All-Star weekend is set for April 7 and 8. Pierre Governor standout Peyton Zabel will play in the All Star Boys game along with several other central South Dakota players including Joe Sazue III from Crow Creek and Scott Rafter of Philip. Rachel Guthmiller of Sully Buttes will play in the girls all star game. The players of the year will be announced at the All-Star Banquet on Saturday while both the boys and girls All-Star games will be played the following day.

The following players have been selected to four All-Star game teams:

Team Navy (Boys)

Dylan LeBrun, Flandreau; Gus Reede, Aberdeen Roncalli; Peyton Zabel, Pierre Riggs; Trevor Hanson, Sioux Valley; Joe Sazue III, Crow Creek; Diang Gatlauk, Sioux Falls Lincoln; Scott Rafter, Philip; Will Parry, Arlington; Trevor Olson, Sioux Valley; Mason Larson, Langford.

Head coach: Jason Fersdahl, Dell Rapids

Team White (Boys)

Aaron Fiegen, Madison; AJ Plitzuweit, Vermillion; Cole Bergan, Aberdeen Central; Lincoln Jordre, Sully Buttes; Devin Eppard, Chester; Jaron Zwagerman, SF O’Gorman; Steven Fernholz, Miller; Gage Gruenhagen, DeSmet; Koln Oppold, Sioux Falls Christian; Kailleb Walton-Blanded, Rapid City Central.

Head coach: TJ Hay, Rapid City Central

Team Navy (Girls)

Mandee Williamson, Belle Fourche; Morgan Koepsell, McCook Central; Shannon O’Malley, Irene/Wakonda; Peyton Wingert, Dakota Valley; Haleigh Melstad, Vermillion; Grace Imbrey, Aberdeen Roncalli; Cheylee Nagel, Avon; Lexi Eagle Chasing, Rapid City Stevens; Ashlyn MacDonald, West Central; Paiton Burckhard, Aberdeen Central.

Head coach: Andrea Begeman, Sioux Falls Christian

Team White (Girls)

Lexi Wadsworth, Hamlin; Aislin Duffy, St. Thomas More; Carly Granum, Sioux Valley; Tori Glanzer, Custer; Rachel Guthmiller, Sully Buttes; Tiara Flying Horse, McLaughlin; Jessi Giles, Madison; Bailey Johnson, Rapid City Central; Courtney Klatt, Sioux Falls Lincoln; Regan Benike, Castlewood.

Head coach: Tami Jurgens, Parker