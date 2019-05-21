Sanford Junior Golf Tournament Summer Schedule Released

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The SDGA-Sanford Golf Series, which provides quality and affordable competitive opportunities for junior golfers from South Dakota and the region who want to play college golf, has announced its schedule for 2019. The series will consist of five regular season one-day events, culminating with the top point leaders earning a spot in the 36-player Series Championship on July 30 at Sutton Bay north of Pierre near Agar. The top point leaders will also receive an invitation to the Sanford Golf Championship, a two-day event on August 5-6 in Sioux Falls.

Schedule:

June 17: Moccasin Creek CC, Aberdeen

June 24: Golf Club at Red Rock, Rapid City

July 1: The Country Club of Sioux Falls

July 8: Dakota Dunes CC, Dakota Dunes

July 15: Hillsview GC, Pierre

July 30: Series Championship at Sutton Bay, Agar