Sanford International Ticket Outlets Expanded

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Commemorative tickets to the Sanford International Presented by Cambria are now on sale at the six Austad’s locations in South Dakota, North Dakota and Nebraska, as well as the Sanford Pentagon.

This PGA TOUR Champions event is September 16-22 at Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The event brings the best players on the PGA TOUR Champions to Sioux Falls, entertainment for all ages and tremendous philanthropic impact to local children’s charities. Austad’s Golf is the official ticket outlet for Sanford International. Visit any Austad’s location in Sioux Falls, Sioux City, Fargo, Omaha or Rapid City to purchase Sanford International merchandise and tickets.