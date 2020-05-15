Sanford International Golf Tournament Proceeding as Planned

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sanford International Presented by Cambria is moving ahead as scheduled with COVID-19 precautions in mind for players, patrons, partners and volunteers. The third annual tournament will take place September 7-13 at Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Tournament director Josh Brewster says that they continue to work closely with the PGA TOUR Champions and Sanford Health in preparation to conduct the safest possible event. Tournament organizers will continue to monitor the situation regarding COVID-19 and make adjustments as necessary. Tickets to the Sanford International are on sale now. Patrons may purchase tickets at sanfordinternational.com or by phone at 877-748-3376. Kids 15 and under are FREE with paid adult admission. Proceeds from your ticket purchase will continue to focus on charitable giving and making a lasting impact in the Sioux Falls and South Dakota areas.