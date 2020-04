Sanford Health Pierre Clinic encouraging video visits

Sanford Health hospitals and clinics across South Dakota are expanding their abilities to connect patients and medical providers remotely.

The Sanford Health clinic in Pierre offers virtual care options for a variety of health concerns, including aches, pains and every day care, as well as urgent care.

Patients are encouraged to contact their Sanford Health clinic to evaluate whether a new or upcoming appointment should be in-person or done using virtual care. Staff can assist with walking the patient through the process for a video visit.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Sanford Clinic Pierre at 605-945-5560 or visit sanfordhealth.org.